Pistons Could Battle Eastern Conference Rival for Trey Murphy III This Offseason

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III is one of the Detroit Pistons top trade targets this offseason. As one of the top young defenders in the NBA, pairing him with Ausar Thompson next season seems like a recipe for success for the Pistons to take a step forward in claiming the Eastern Conference crown and making the NBA Finals.

The Pistons, however, aren’t the only NBA team actively pursuing Murphy, and one of them is Detroit’s bitter division rival, the Indiana Pacers. According to Marc Stein, the Pistons and Pacers are both showing interest in Trey Murphy III this offseason.

The Pelicans have also not offered Murphy anywhere, and if they chose to trade him, New Orleans wants a lot in return from either the Pistons or Pacers, according to Stein.

Why It's Crucial Pistons Win the Murphy Sweepstakes Over Pacers

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If it does come down to the Pacers and Pistons for who lands Murphy, Detroit must win the deal over the division rival. After finishing with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference last season at 19-63, the Pacers are aiming to complete a comeback story with the return of Tyrese Haliburton next season, and one of the ways they can do that is by acquiring Murphy.

Knowing that Haliburton is expected to play next season after missing all of last year with a ruptured right Achilles tendon that he suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Pistons must be ready for the Pacers, and one of the ways they do that is by stealing Murphy.

What Would the Pistons Give Up For Murphy?

Mar 10, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) and Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With the Pelicans asking for a lot to trade away Murphy, there are several pieces that the Pistons could offer New Orleans. A potential trade for Murphy could feature the Pistons offering Caris LeVert, Ron Holland II, and a 2027 first-round pick. Isaiah Stewart is another player that the Pistons could trade to New Orleans, as the Pelicans will likely want to acquire a talented defender in return.

This past season, the Pistons were among the top defensive teams in the NBA, and adding Murphy will help them reach close to an NBA title, their first since 2004. Last season, Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, Murphy also ranked inside the top 15 in the NBA in steals, averaging 1.5 per game.