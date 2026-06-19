NBA Analysts Come Up With Perfect Player To Join Pistons This Offseason

It’s common knowledge that the Detroit Pistons need a secondary scorer to help Cade Cunningham next season.

Certain names have been thrown into the ring, such as Austin Reaves and Kyrie Irving, both of whom have proven track records in scoring, leading their team and providing excellent support in other areas of the court.

And another name was added to the mix on the Run it Back podcast, as former NBA stars Lou Williams, DeMarcus Cousins and Chandler Parsons were joined by NBA writer Sam Amick, who drew a blank on where Michael Porter Jr. could wind up until Cousins spoke up.

“A lot of teams could use Michael Porter … Detroit,” Cousins said, which was immediately agreed upon by Amick and the other panellists.

Sam Amick predicts where some of the NBA's biggest uncertain stars will play next season 🔮



"Ja Morant... New Orleans... Minnesota's in there, too...



Kawhi Leonard stays with the Clippers...



Julius Randle stays...



Michael Porter Jr. should go back to Denver... Detroit's… pic.twitter.com/gKbVeHDoj4 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) June 18, 2026

“Detroit’s a good one, I mean Detroit and we haven’t even talked about them, whether it’s draft night, but Detroit is going to be loud,” Amick proclaimed. “I think they know that they got to make a move. They’ve been tied to Austin Reaves; they’ve been tied to a bunch of different guys. They just know that they need some juice on that roster.”

Is Porter Jr. a good fit for the Pistons? The pros and cons

It goes without saying that Porter Jr. would work for Detroit, giving them a secondary scoring option alongside Cunningham and another threat at the small forward or power forward position.

Playing 52 games on a struggling Brooklyn Nets side, Porter Jr. averaged 24.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season, shooting 46% from the field along with a respectable 36% from three-point land. His style of basketball will allow the Pistons to space the floor and play with a bit of pace.

His jump shot is nearly impossible to guard due to his high release, and what sets Porter Jr. apart from most is his deadly catch-and-shoot accuracy, which is a key weapon for any forward to have and can create match-up nightmares.

Porter Jr. can also contribute on the defensive end, which isn’t really what the Pistons need but can always use more of. He averaged 1.1 steals, a joint career-high for the 27-year-old.

However, the issue lies in the current Pistons setup, and Jalen Duren is locked into the position Porter Jr. would need to play to get the best out of him.

Plus, it’s been clear since Detroit was eliminated in the playoff semifinals that they were keen to keep Duren sweet and continue using him next season. The forward is eligible for a contract extension that is worth up to 30% of the team’s salary cap, though the Pistons shouldn’t rush into keeping him so that they get the best deal.

But Pistons executive Trajan Langdon has stated that contract talks with Duren are not progressing, so if the worst did become a reality, there could be a second option in Porter Jr.