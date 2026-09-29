Cade Cunningham Has Jalen Duren’s Back Amid Contract Dispute

Cade Cunningham was in great spirits when he faced the media before training camp, but even he knew the question on everyone’s mind.

With Jalen Duren's contract situation still dominating the Detroit Pistons' offseason, Cunningham was open about what the big man means to the franchise.

Cunningham has continued to offer his support to Duren as the Detroit Pistons center navigates his current contract situation. While Cunningham remains encouraging toward his teammate, he stressed that negotiations between Duren and the Pistons are strictly a matter for the front office and Duren’s representation.

Cunningham has spoken to Duren over the offseason

Despite the stalemate, Cunningham’s bond with Duren remains strong.

Cunningham has consistently checked in on Duren and offered encouragement, drawing from his own experience with similar situations during his professional career.

His perspective has helped him understand the challenges that can come with contract negotiations while giving Duren space to handle matters privately.

“Yeah, we've talked, we've talked a lot,” Cunningham said.

“I was just in the same situation recently, and for me, it's a tough situation. It's something that you don't really have people in your life that have been through something. That is like this.

“I felt that way, and JD feels that way. So I'm the person that he knows that it's somebody that's been through this type of situation. So really just trying to encourage him and just be support for him wherever he needs.”

Duren’s absence was communicated to Cunningham in advance, meaning there was no sense of personal disappointment or friction within the team. Instead, Cunningham and the Pistons have maintained a supportive approach as the situation develops, with Cunningham understanding the business behind what’s going on.

Once the matter is resolved, Cunningham made it clear that Duren will be welcomed back with open arms. His return would provide another boost to the roster, with Cunningham emphasizing the importance of having his teammate back with the team.

“That's my brother,” Cunningham said. “On the court, off the court, we went to war together; we've had dinners together. I've met his family, he's met my family. The negotiation is between the front office and his representation.

“So they're going to figure that out. It has nothing to do with me. So, the best thing I can do is be there for him, to support him, encourage him, not let him get too down. Whenever it's such a crazy time for him.”