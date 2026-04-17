J.B. Bickerstaff’s Pistons Turnaround Is the NBA’s Best Coaching Job

It’s not that he hasn’t received recognition or praise. But based on the body of work, he should be considered a near lock for the award for the second consecutive season. Instead, the criteria appear to have shifted.

Last season, Bickerstaff led the Pistons to a 30-win improvement after a 14-win campaign that included a record-tying 28-game losing streak. That turnaround resulted in a playoff berth as the No. 6 seed.

He transformed Detroit from a bottom-three team in both offensive and defensive efficiency into a group ranked inside the top-15 in both categories. Along the way, the Pistons absorbed the loss of their second-leading scorer at the time, Jaden Ivey, which forced adjustments to the rotation. The team still surged late in the season to secure a postseason spot.

Despite that, Bickerstaff finished second in voting, receiving 31 first-place votes compared to 59 for Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The national reasoning was largely consistent. Cleveland held the No. 1 seed for most of the season. They had the league’s top-ranked offense, a top-10 defense, and finished second in net rating at plus-9.5. The Cavaliers also won 64 games, the second-most in franchise history.

Fast forward to this season, and the Pistons finished 60–22.

They won 16 more games than the year prior despite losing three rotation players. Their key additions were Duncan Robinson, who had played just 60 total playoff minutes and was in and out of the rotation in Miami, and Caris LeVert, who had been on three teams in four years before arriving in Detroit.

The Pistons finished 10th in offense and second in defense. They also posted the third-best net rating in the league at plus-8.2. They held the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference from start to finish despite losing their All-NBA guard, Cade Cunningham, for 11 games down the stretch, a span in which they went 8–3.

During that stretch, J. B. Bickerstaff reworked the lineup without Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart. Players stepped into expanded roles. Daniss Jenkins, a former two-way player, averaged 19 points and seven assists. Kevin Huerter was integrated into the rotation. First-time All-Star Jalen Duren became an offensive hub.

Statistically and by profile, Bickerstaff mirrored what Kenny Atkinson did with the Cleveland Cavaliers the year prior. Yet the credit this season has shifted elsewhere, with Joe Mazzulla receiving significant attention for leading the Boston Celtics to 56 wins without Jayson Tatum for 66 games.

This is shameful. JB literally took a team from the depths of hell all the way to the pearly gates in TWO seasons and couldn't even get 1 vote 💀 LMAO this league and everybody who runs it is such a joke https://t.co/ryZrkhL3KQ — Lexi 🏴‍☠️ (@GoBlueLexi117) April 16, 2026

That comparison lacks context.

Yes, Boston lost key contributors, but many of those roster changes were expected. More importantly, the Celtics retained championship infrastructure. Jaylen Brown, a Finals MVP and five-time All-Star, remained the centerpiece. Derrick White continued as an All-Defensive level presence. Payton Pritchard, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, stepped into a larger role. The team also added Anfernee Simons as a scoring option off the bench, who averaged 14 points prior to being traded.

Six players from Boston’s championship core returned. Additional contributors like Jordan Walsh and Neemias Queta stepped into expanded roles. This was still a roster built on proven production and championship DNA in a conference filled with uncertainty.

Detroit’s situation was entirely different.

The Pistons entered the season with one established star in Cunningham and few external expectations. They made no major, high-level additions. Yet they led the East in road wins with 28, posted a plus-8.2 differential, finished with 31 home wins, and won the season series against Boston.

Mar 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks with guard Ausar Thompson (9) against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Their growth came from within.

JB Bickerstaff not winning Coach of the Year would be just as if not more criminal than Cade Cunningham not winning Rookie of the Year



The voters’ lack of consistency with the #Pistons and NBA awards is so odd to me pic.twitter.com/luQBRbNUAs — Eric Vincent (@IAmEricVincent) April 16, 2026

Cunningham became a two-time All-Star, an All-NBA level player, and an MVP candidate after questions about his ability to lead a contender. Duren developed into an All-Star and a central offensive decision-maker. Ausar Thompson emerged as a First Team All-Defense caliber player. Robinson delivered one of the most prolific three-point shooting seasons in franchise history. Stewart became one of the league’s top rim protectors and entered the All-Defense conversation before his suspension.

Jenkins and Tolu Smith were converted from two-way deals into contributors, with Jenkins highlighting that growth during Cunningham’s absence, averaging 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Even role players like Paul Reed embraced the system, producing efficiently in limited minutes, averaging a career-high eight points on 62 percent shooting (Both career bests).

Yes, the players developed.

Mar 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks with center Jalen Duren (0) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

But Bickerstaff created the environment for that development to happen.

He established structure, accountability, and identity for a team that previously had none. He put players in positions to succeed and got buy-in across the roster. This is a group largely under the age of 25, learning how to win in real time without the benefit of prior success.

That transformation does not happen without coaching.

Joe Mazzulla has done an excellent job and is a proven champion. But he has worked with an established foundation of elite talent and continuity.

Bickerstaff built one.

He took a team from worst to first in two seasons with largely the same core. He developed trust, identity, and belief in a group that had never experienced winning at this level.

That is why the Coach of the Year award belongs to J. B. Bickerstaff.