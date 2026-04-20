Jalen Duren Faces Major Question Heading Into Game 2

The Detroit Pistons, heading into Game 2 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic, find themselves in an unfamiliar spot for a No. 1 seed. After an NBA playoff weekend that featured all the top seeds taking care of business, the Pistons were the lone favorite to be upset at home, losing to the Magic 112-101.

The loss did more than extend the Pistons' home playoff losing streak to 11 games, but it also exposed Detroit’s fatal flaws, including the lack of a second star alongside Cade Cunningham. Heading into Game 2, there is one Pistons player who faces major questions.

Jalen Duren's No Show Performance In Game 1 Against Magic

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second half during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Throughout the season, Jalen Duren has emerged not only as a finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year but also as the potential second star for the Pistons. However, Duren’s performance in the loss to the Magic did not help that case.

In the loss, Duren struggled as the Magic put together an excellent game plan for the Pistons' big man, making him uncomfortable throughout. It wasn’t until midway through the second quarter that Duren scored, finishing the loss with eight points, seven rebounds, and one assist.

Duren also committed three turnovers in the loss, and his struggles were one of the main factors in the Pistons coming up short in Game 1.

Why Duren Bouncing Back Is Crucial For Pistons

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) is defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Heading into Game 2, Duren is more than capable of bouncing back and playing a high level, as he has shown throughout the season for the Pistons. During the regular season, Duren was the Pistons' second leading scorer, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Duren has also proven that he’s capable of performing at a high level in the postseason. In last season’s first-round playoff series loss to the New York Knicks, Duren averaged 11.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists for the Pistons.

Duren looks to reignite that dominant play from the regular season and last year's playoff series into Wednesday night’s must-win Game 2 against the Magic. How Duren starts in Game 2 for the Pistons could set the tone for Detroit as they look for their first playoff victory at Little Caesars Arena.

If Duren starts strong, then the Pistons should be in for a bounce-back win against the Magic. However, Duren's continuing struggles could spell more trouble for the Pistons. The tip-off between the Pistons and Magic is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena with the game broadcast on ESPN.