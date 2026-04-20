Three Takeaways From Detroit Pistons Game 1 First Round Loss to Orlando Magic

What started as a hostile crowd at Little Caesars Arena resulted in fans leaving in stunned silence on Sunday night as the Orlando Magic defeated the Detroit Pistons 112-101, stealing Game 1 of the best-of-seven first-round series.

With the stunning Game 1 loss, the Pistons are still in search of that first playoff win at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons now hold a 0-9 record in home playoff games since the move from the Palace of Auburn Hills in 2017.

The loss also extends Detroit’s home losing streak in playoffs to 11 games, with their last win coming in the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, who eventually won the NBA title that season. Here are the biggest takeaways from the Game 1 loss to the Magic and how they can bounce back.

Magic Strong Start Sets Tone In Game 1 Win

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Pistons during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Magic’s strong start set the tone early on as Orlando jumped out to an 18-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The closest the Pistons came to taking the lead was midway through the third quarter, when the game was tied at 65. A 14-3 run by the Magic, however, stalled the Pistons' momentum, and the closest Detroit got the remainder of the game was trailing by four points in the fourth quarter.

Several Magic players played a significant role in the win. Paolo Banchero’s 23 points, nine rebounds, and four assists led the Magic as the Orlando forward won the battle between No. 1 overall picks against Cade Cunningham. Franz Wagner (19 points), Wendell Carter Jr. (17 points), Desmond Bane (17 points), and Jalen Suggs (16 points) also made key plays in the win.

The dominance in their 121-90 play-in win on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets carried over to Game 1 in Detroit, and the Magic are hoping it continues as they look to steal more than just one game.

Cunningham’s 39 Points Not Enough For Detroit

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the second half during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The one bright spot that Pistons fans can take away from a game in which they were outplayed was the performance of their star Cade Cunningham. In the loss, Cunningham led the Pistons with 39 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Outside of that, though, Cunningham didn’t receive much support, which came as a surprise to some, given how strong the Pistons' depth has been throughout the season. The only other Pistons player to score in double figures was Tobias Harris, who scored 17 points.

The Magic locked down Jalen Duren defensively, holding him to eight points, seven rebounds, and one assist in the 33 minutes that he was out on the court. A finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year, Duren’s performance for the Pistons could be the key to their postseason success, and he looks to rebound in Game 2.

Pistons Rotation Needs Defensive Adjustment

Apr 10, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Moving forward, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff should change Detroit’s rotation. One of those changes that could benefit the Pistons heading into Game 2 is Ausar Thompson receiving more minutes. Thompson played 25 minutes in the loss, having an impact on both ends of the floor with eight points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

In a game where the Pistons' defense struggled throughout, having a quality defender like Thompson on the floor in key moments for Detroit will benefit the team moving forward. Giving Paul Reed playing time in Game 2 will also make a difference, as his defense, along with Thompson's, will benefit the Pistons.

Reed playing will ultimately give the team more energy, especially defensively. In the Pistons' regular-season finale against the Pacers, Reed led Detroit with 26 points, six rebounds, and three assists.