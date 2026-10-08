Jalen Duren Set for Court Time as J.B. Bickerstaff Evaluates

Since Jalen Duren signed his new long-term contract with the Detroit Pistons, one question has continued to linger.

When will Duren step onto the court?

The newly re-signed frontcourt centerpiece did not feature in Detroit’s narrow 109-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns in their first preseason game on Monday, a move that was widely expected, but thoughts swirl about when he will make his preseason debut? Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff appears keen to take a measured approach with his star big man.

Bickerstaff wants Duren to get some preseason minutes before the regular season begins, but he has made it clear that there is no desire to rush the process. After Duren’s sensational breakout campaign, ensuring he is fully ready for the long season is likely to be a priority.

“The plan is for sure. it's just one of those things that will always be cautious of is how he's feeling,” Bickstaff told reporters.

“Going from a summer workout to an NBA game, regardless of its preseason games. I want to be aware of his body and work he’s putting in and making sure that we're safe and that he's feeling okay. Like, you know, the plan is definitely for him to play in the preseason.”

J.B. Bickerstaff on whether Jalen Duren will be available to play during the preseason:



“The plan is, for sure. It’s just one of those things that we’ll always be cautious of, is how he’s feeling. … The plan is definitely for him to play in the preseason.” pic.twitter.com/jQvE6XUHeO — Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) October 7, 2026

What Duren needs to do

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout regular season, averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while earning his first All-Star selection and a spot on the All-NBA Third Team.

Duren’s production specifically in the regular season firmly labeled him as one of the league’s most promising young centres and helped Detroit emerge as one of the top teams.

He stumbled in the playoffs, averaging 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, en route to a second round exit to the Cleveland Cavaliers with Duren’s numbers and productivity dropping alarmingly.

However, Duren’s new “Piston for life” declaration upon his re-signing also highlights the areas he must improve if Detroit is to make a another playoff run.

That postseason struggle provides Duren with a clear challenge heading into the next chapter of his career. Both he and Bickerstaff have acknowledged that his development cannot stop with his offensive production. For his lucrative extension to deliver maximum value, Duren must make massive strides defensively, particularly as a rim protector.

He will also need to find greater consistency when the pace, physicality and intensity of games increase in the postseason. Those improvements could ultimately determine whether Duren evolves from a talented All-Star into a true cornerstone who can anchor a potential championship contender.

For now, Pistons fans will have to wait patiently for his preseason debut. Bickerstaff’s cautious approach suggests Detroit is focused on the bigger picture. With Duren’s long-term future secured, there is little reason to take unnecessary risks before the games begin to matter.