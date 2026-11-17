Jalen Duren’s injury layoff appears to have triggered a domino effect for the Detroit Pistons.

Ahead of their game against the red-hot San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff will have to drastically alter his rotation while also dealing with Duren's absence.

Jenkins to play an expanded role with a Cruise callup

With Isaiah Joe sidelined, Daniss Jenkins has already stepped into a larger backcourt role, earning recent starts alongside Cade Cunningham and averaging 24.7 points over a three-game stretch last week.

Duncan Robinson’s sudden absence should place even greater offensive and playmaking responsibility on his shoulders.

With Joe and Robinson out, along with Ron Holland II and Taurean Prince, Detroit will call up Chaz Lanier from its G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, to help with the shorthanded rotation.

The 24-year-old has averaged 19.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Motor City in the early stages of the G League season, with his side currently 2-1.

With the callup and a good chance for minutes, Lanier will look to seize this opportunity alongside a clear path to bench minutes to showcase his perimeter shooting and off-ball movement.

Lanier will slot in behind Kevin Huerter and Javonte Green, joining fellow reserve guards such as Elijah Harkless.

Bickerstaff is expected to use Lanier in brief stretches during both halves, primarily to provide catch-and-shoot spacing alongside Cunningham or Jenkins.

And with a tough stretch of games coming up, Lanier will want to make this his time.

Key factors to determine Lanier’s minutes before he faces what will be certain

Lanier’s biggest opportunity to earn consistent minutes is through his perimeter shooting.

He has converted 60% of his three-point attempts (3-for-5) in limited NBA action this season and will be expected to help replace some of Robinson’s off-ball shooting threat.

Knocking down open looks will be crucial to keeping him in the rotation.

At 6’4”, Lanier is best suited to defending opposing shooting guards. However, against teams with bigger lineups, Detroit may favor Green or move John Collins to the wing.

These adjustments could limit Lanier’s playing time and shorten his stints on the floor.

Lanier’s opportunity for regular minutes is closely tied to the availability of Detroit’s veteran wings.

Once Joe or Robinson returns from injury, Lanier could see his role reduced, potentially falling back to the end of the bench or returning to the Motor City Cruise.