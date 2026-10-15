Jalen Duren reminded the Pistons who he was and why he was deserving of such a big contract this past offseason, dominating in his preseason debut against the Timberwolves.

There has been a lot of drama regarding Duren and the whole contract situation. He finally accepted his contract after a lot of back-and-forth with the front office, with Duren signing a deal of five years- 200 million dollars beginning of the month.

He sat out the first two preseason games, but he did not sit out this one against the Timberwolves. He put together a magnificent 15 minutes of action.

Jalen Duren was UNSTOPPABLE tonight for Detroit, scoring 24 points in just 15 minutes.



24 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 8/9 FG, 8/8 FT



Revenge season… pic.twitter.com/ML6sWqghgH — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) October 15, 2026

Jalen Duren reminded Pistons fans why he was an All-Star this past year. He was dominating the four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. He was able to go off the dribble, scoring the ball as well as looking a lot quicker up and down the floor.

Duren finished the game with 24 points in just 15 minutes of action, along with shooting 8-9 from the field and 8-8 from the free-throw line.

He was aggressive from the jump ball and he did not stop the entire time he was in.

During the playoffs last season, Duren's numbers dropped off a lot from what he was averaging in the regular season.

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) in the second half during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He averaged 19.5 points a game and 10.5 rebounds in the regular season. In the playoffs, he averaged 10.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, a nine-point difference and a two-rebound difference. After the loss to the Cavaliers, there was a lot of backlash towards Duren and the idea that he needs to be traded.

Against the Timberwolves, he looked like his old self again after a long summer with time to reflect on his performance in the playoffs. Duren was an All-Star last season and averaged a double-double; his value to this team is immense.

Oct 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) works between Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (4) and center Joan Beringer (19) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons have a lot to be excited about now that they have all their pieces playing in preseason and have gotten to see a glimpse of what the year could entail.

Cade Cunningham will be the main focal point, but if Jalen Duren can provide the numbers and offensive stability he provided against the Timberwolves, then this Pistons team could have the ability to get back to the top of the Eastern Conference.

The last preseason game for the Pistons will be against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

This will be a good chance for Duren once again to remind everyone that he is one of the best centers in the league and he is going to prove it every night.