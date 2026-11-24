After two straight losses to the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks, the Detroit Pistons, with a 10-6 overall record, are down to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference as they return to NBA Cup group play against the Orlando Magic.

Injuries to Jalen Duren and Duncan Robinson are beginning to affect the Pistons, as their absence has impacted Detroit in the team's last two losses.

Looking to get back on track, here’s a preview of the Pistons' third NBA Cup group play matchup against the Magic on Tuesday night in Orlando

Pistons vs. Magic Preview

Nov 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Revenge will certainly be on the minds of both the Pistons and the Magic when they take the floor on Tuesday night for NBA Cup group play in Orlando. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the Pistons rallied from a 3-1 deficit to knock off the Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

As for the Pistons, Detroit is looking for redemption after the Magic spoiled their chances of advancing to the NBA Cup knockout stage with a thrilling win at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons, already 1-1 in NBA Cup group play, will need to beat the Magic to get back in contention for the knockout stage.

The Magic are 3-0 in group play, and beating the Pistons will help them return to contention for the NBA Cup knockout stage.

NBA Cup Group A Standings

Orlando Magic (3-0) Toronto Raptors (2-1) Detroit Pistons (1-1) Brooklyn Nets (0-2) Milwaukee Bucks (0-2)

The Magic enter Tuesday night’s matchup against the Pistons with a 7-9 overall record and are eighth in the Eastern Conference, the same position they were in when they played Detroit in the first round of the NBA playoffs last season.

Nov 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, both players who challenged the Pistons during their playoff series, have led the Magic this season, averaging 24.5 points per game. When the two squads meet on Tuesday night, Banchero will be out with an ankle injury.

Here’s a look at the injury reports for both the Pistons and Magic ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup.

Detroit Pistons

Ebuka Okorie (Oblique) - Out

Jalen Duren (Hamstring) - Out

Cade Cunningham (Knee) - Game-Time Decision

Taurean Prince (Knee) - Out

Duncan Robinson (Quadriceps) - Out

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (Knee) - Out

Izaiyah Nelson (Ankle) - Out

Noah Penda (Hamstring) - Out

Paolo Banchero (Ankle) - Out

Prediction

The Pistons arrive in Orlando as a 2.5-point favorite according to the current DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. Given their recent injuries and struggles over the last two games, the Pistons will drop another game on Tuesday night against the Magic.

If it gives Pistons fans any comfort, their next game is against a Milwaukee Bucks team that’s won one game all season. That should help the Pistons get back on track.

Final Score: Magic 113, Pistons 105

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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