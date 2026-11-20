Pistons vs Raptors: How to Watch, Starting Lineups, Injury Report and More
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The Pistons (10-4) get set for their second NBA Cup matchup when they host the Raptors (5-10). Both teams have high aspirations to make noise in the Eastern Conference, but they have had very different starts to their seasons.
Raptors Struggling With League’s Elite
Coming off their 46-36 campaign a season ago, the Raptors made a blockbuster deal to reacquire All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard. This was a huge move for Toronto, pairing Leonard with the young, dynamic Scottie Barnes.
Unfortunately for the Raptors, Leonard has missed all but two contests so far with a knee injury. Because of that, Toronto has not been able to showcase its true potential yet this season. The Raptors are on a six-game losing streak coming into Friday, but a lot of those games have been close.
Toronto has been led by Scottie Barnes, who has taken a huge stride on the offensive end this season. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 23.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists, taking by far the most shots of his career. Defensively, he has provided a positive impact as well.
RJ Barrett has given the Raptors 20.9 points per night as their second option on most nights. The rest of Toronto’s role players have been okay, but nothing too special.
At the point, Immanuel Quickley has not been the most efficient, shooting just 41% from the field and 34% from downtown, which is actually one of the higher marks on this Raptors team.
The Raptors could be a very scary team in the Eastern Conference, but they need to have Leonard back to get them over the hump in close games. For the second straight season, Toronto has struggled with beating winning teams (above .500), going 0-8 so far.
If they can get their superstar back, that could be enough to get the Raptors over the hump.
What To Expect Tonight
Both teams are facing adversity on the injury report on Friday, but for Detroit, it has not seemed to faze them at all. They have been dynamite on both ends, regardless of who has been on the floor.
Outside of Cade Cunningham continuing his brilliance, their role players have performed well above expectations, when looking at Duncan Robinson, Daniss Jenkins and Paul Reed.
This is another terrific opportunity for the Pistons to grab a victory in front of their home fans. Both teams love to get scrappy on the defensive end. So whichever group is able to push through and get better looks offensively will have a great chance to get this victory.
Injury Report
Toronto Raptors
- Kawhi Leonard (Knee) - Out
- RJ Barrett (Hamstring) - Out
- Collin Murray-Boyles (Concussion) - Out
- Nate Bittle (Foot) - Out
Detroit Pistons
- Cade Cunningham (Knee) - Game-Time Decision
- Jalen Duren (Hamstring) - Out
- Duncan Robinson (Quadriceps) - Out
- Ron Holland (Knee) - Out
- Ebuka Okorie (Oblique) - Out
- Taurean Prince (Knee) - Game-Time Decision
- Ugonna Onyenso (Foot) - Game-Time Decision
Projected Starting Lineup
Toronto Raptors - Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl
Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Daniss Jenkins, Kevin Huerter, Ausar Thompson, John Collins
Jerseys
Toronto Raptors - Association (White)
Detroit Pistons - Statement (Black)
How to Watch and Listen
Date: Friday, Nov. 20
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
TV: Prime Video
Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket