The Pistons (10-4) get set for their second NBA Cup matchup when they host the Raptors (5-10). Both teams have high aspirations to make noise in the Eastern Conference, but they have had very different starts to their seasons.

Raptors Struggling With League’s Elite

Oct 23, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off their 46-36 campaign a season ago, the Raptors made a blockbuster deal to reacquire All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard. This was a huge move for Toronto, pairing Leonard with the young, dynamic Scottie Barnes.

Unfortunately for the Raptors, Leonard has missed all but two contests so far with a knee injury. Because of that, Toronto has not been able to showcase its true potential yet this season. The Raptors are on a six-game losing streak coming into Friday, but a lot of those games have been close.

Toronto has been led by Scottie Barnes, who has taken a huge stride on the offensive end this season. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 23.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists, taking by far the most shots of his career. Defensively, he has provided a positive impact as well.

Nov 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RJ Barrett has given the Raptors 20.9 points per night as their second option on most nights. The rest of Toronto’s role players have been okay, but nothing too special.

At the point, Immanuel Quickley has not been the most efficient, shooting just 41% from the field and 34% from downtown, which is actually one of the higher marks on this Raptors team.

The Raptors could be a very scary team in the Eastern Conference, but they need to have Leonard back to get them over the hump in close games. For the second straight season, Toronto has struggled with beating winning teams (above .500), going 0-8 so far.

If they can get their superstar back, that could be enough to get the Raptors over the hump.

What To Expect Tonight

Nov 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) reacts after scoring a three-point basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams are facing adversity on the injury report on Friday, but for Detroit, it has not seemed to faze them at all. They have been dynamite on both ends, regardless of who has been on the floor.

Outside of Cade Cunningham continuing his brilliance, their role players have performed well above expectations, when looking at Duncan Robinson, Daniss Jenkins and Paul Reed.

This is another terrific opportunity for the Pistons to grab a victory in front of their home fans. Both teams love to get scrappy on the defensive end. So whichever group is able to push through and get better looks offensively will have a great chance to get this victory.

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard (Knee) - Out

RJ Barrett (Hamstring) - Out

Collin Murray-Boyles (Concussion) - Out

Nate Bittle (Foot) - Out

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham (Knee) - Game-Time Decision

Jalen Duren (Hamstring) - Out

Duncan Robinson (Quadriceps) - Out

Ron Holland (Knee) - Out

Ebuka Okorie (Oblique) - Out

Taurean Prince (Knee) - Game-Time Decision

Ugonna Onyenso (Foot) - Game-Time Decision

Projected Starting Lineup

Toronto Raptors - Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl

Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Daniss Jenkins, Kevin Huerter, Ausar Thompson, John Collins

Jerseys

Toronto Raptors - Association (White)

Detroit Pistons - Statement (Black)

How to Watch and Listen

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

TV: Prime Video

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket