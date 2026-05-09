Pistons Insider: What We Know Ahead of Game 3 in Cleveland

The Detroit Pistons enter Saturday’s Game 3 with a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After taking care of business and protecting home court in Detroit, the Pistons arrive in Cleveland two wins away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2008, when they lost to the Boston Celtics in six games.

Going back to their 3-1 series first-round comeback against the Orlando Magic, the Pistons have won five straight playoff games and would love for the streak to continue and take a 3-0 series lead against their bitter division rival, the Cavaliers.

With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, here’s a breakdown of what we know after two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Pistons and Cavaliers.

Pistons Performance Down the Stretch Difference In Series

Both Game 1 and Game 2 were nail-biter matchups until the late stages of the fourth quarter. The Pistons' ability to capitalize on turnovers and make key shots down the stretch, especially from three-point range, is one of the key reasons why they are up 2-0 heading into Cleveland.

In the first two games of the series, the Pistons have held off late Cavaliers rallies that began in the third quarter. With the Cavaliers in a 2-0 hole, one of the most intriguing things to watch for entering Game 3 is how Cleveland starts and if Detroit can respond if they potentially go down by double digits.

James Harden Must Be Better For Cleveland

May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The performance of Cavaliers guard James Harden has been one of the major concerns for Cleveland through two games of the series. Harden has struggled defensively, shooting from the field, and taking care of the basketball, as he’s recorded a combined 11 turnovers through two games.

In the Cavaliers' 107-97 Game 2 loss to the Pistons, Harden was abysmal, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 3-of-13 shooting from the field. As the series shifts to Cleveland, how Harden performs could make the difference in the Cavaliers getting back in the series or the Pistons taking a 3-0 lead.

Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson Have Been Difference Makers

May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots on Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While Pistons star Cade Cunningham continues to make history with his playoff performances, Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson have both stepped up for Detroit. Both. The impact the two have had on the Pistons goes back to their first-round series comeback against the Magic.

Harris has scored 20-plus points in seven consecutive playoff games for the Pistons. His performance for the Pistons fueled the first-round comeback and is one of the reasons why Detroit is up 2-0 over the Cavaliers.

Heading into Game 3, Robinson has combined for 36 points against the Cavaliers. In Game 2, Robinson scored 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and knocked down five huge three-pointers for the Pistons.

Robinson and Harris’ continued impact for the Pistons not only helps Detroit advance past the Cavaliers, but also to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2005. The Pistons are six wins away from accomplishing that goal.