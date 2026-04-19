Kevin Huerter Is Facing a Major Moment That Could Impact Future With Pistons

At the NBA trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons made a bold move to ship off 2022 No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Kevin Huerter, a part of a three-team trade that also included the Minnesota Timberwolves.

One of the biggest concerns for the Pistons entering their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic is their lack of consistency shooting from three-point range. This struggle was one of the key reasons the Pistons chose to acquire Huerter at the deadline, as throughout his NBA career, he’s shown consistency as a three-point shooter.

Since the Pistons acquired Huerter at the trade deadline, he is averaging 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game for Detroit. Huerter is also shooting 29.4 percent from three-point range since being acquired by the Pistons.

This percentage is right around how much he was averaging at the start of the season with the Bulls. In 44 games with the Bulls, Huerter shot 31.4 percent from three-point range, averaging 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

How Kevin Huerter Can Have a Role In Pistons Postseason Run

Mar 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter (27) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Entering the playoffs, Huerter has the opportunity to step up for the Pistons and prove why Detroit should retain him long-term. One of the best ways that Huerter can prove that case is by shooting consistently from three-point range, which could make a difference in key playoff road games.

Huerter's best playoff performance came with the Atlanta Hawks in 2021 as he averaged 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. That season, the Hawks, led by Trae Young and Huerter, made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals before falling to the eventual NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

While the Pistons are favored to get past the Magic with ease, consistent three-point shooting will be a key throughout the playoffs, especially in a potential Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have proved they have what it takes to knock off Detroit and crush their NBA Finals aspirations.

Huerter's Impact In First Round Series Against Magic

The Pistons are scheduled to open their first-round playoff series against the Magic on Sunday night. The tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena with the game broadcast on NBC.

It’ll be interesting to see the impact that Huerter has in Game 1 for the Pistons against the Magic as he’s coming off an impressive performance in the regular-season finale. In the road win against the Indiana Pacers to close out the regular season and secure 60 wins, Huerter scored 15 points, three assists, and two rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range.