Three Concerns Detroit Pistons Fans Should Have Before NBA Playoffs

Entering the playoffs, the Detroit Pistons are in the best position to win the NBA championship since the 2007-08 season, when they fell to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. Fast forward 18 years, and the Pistons have risen back to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Every team enters the playoffs with its weaknesses that opposing teams are poised to exploit, and as the No. 1 seed, the Pistons are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, something that two years ago would’ve felt like a pipe dream.

As the Pistons await their first-round opponent, these are the three weaknesses that could prevent them from making a run at an NBA championship, and fans are most concerned about.

Three-Point Shooting

Apr 6, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) shoots a three-point shot over Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Many of the past NBA champions have had one thing in common: efficient three-point shooting. Throughout the season, efficient three-point shooting has been a struggle for the Pistons. Entering the playoffs, the Pistons rank 17th in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage at 35.6 percent.

Six of the Eastern Conference teams that have either clinched a playoff spot or are in the play-in tournament have a better three-point shooting percentage than the Pistons. Two of those teams ranked ahead of the Pistons are the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who pose the biggest threat to Detroit’s NBA Finals aspirations.

Free Throw Percentage

Mar 31, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons Jalen Duren (0) gets set to shoot a free throw against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

In addition to lacking consistent three-point shooting, the Pistons have also struggled at the free-throw line this season. The Pistons are shooting 76.3 percent from the free-throw line this season, which is near the bottom in the NBA.

The Pistons' performance at the free-throw line is crucial in close playoff games, especially in a potential playoff series against the Cavaliers or the Celtics, which could go multiple games.

Turnovers

Apr 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles against Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Despite being one of three teams this season in the NBA to reach 60 wins, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs the other two, the Pistons have struggled to take care of the basketball, recording high turnover rates in games.

The Pistons average 14.2 turnovers per game, the 11th most in the NBA. While the Pistons thrive on creating turnovers and scoring off them, it is key that Detroit doesn't record its own, especially in road playoff games that could decide a series.

What may be a surprise to some Pistons fans, Cade Cunningham is the one who turns the ball over the most for Detroit, averaging 3.7 per game. However, it's common for the team's leading scorer to record the most turnovers, so Pistons fans shouldn't be too concerned about his performance in the playoffs.