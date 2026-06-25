Isaiah Stewart Trade Could Be Sign Of Bigger Things to Come For Pistons

A long-time Detroit Pistons fan favorite has seen his NBA career in the Motor City come to a close.

On Wednesday night, amid the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Pistons traded forward Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for three future second-round picks (2029, 2031, and 2032).

This trade is the second time that the Pistons have been involved with the Grizzlies, as they traded up in the NBA Draft to take Memphis’ pick at No. 17 in the first round to select Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie. The three picks that they received from the Grizzlies are the ones they gave up during the first round of the draft on Tuesday night.

Stewart has spent the first six seasons of his NBA career with the Pistons, averaging 8.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He was the longest tenured player on the Pistons roster before Wednesday night's trade.

Stewart became a fan favorite, earning the nickname “Beef Stew,” and embodied what Detroit basketball is all about with his toughness and dominant defense. Now, Stewart looks to bring that same intensity to a Grizzlies squad that struggled last season in the Western Conference, finishing with a 25-57 overall record.

What Isaiah Stewart Trade Means For Pistons Offseason Approach

Feb 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) during player introductions before their game against the Denver Nuggets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Stewart’s move to the Grizzlies could be a sign of bigger things to come for the Pistons with NBA Free Agency looming. With the trade, Detroit clears $15 million in cap space, putting them in a position to get a scoring option alongside Cade Cunningham. The Pistons could also use that cap room to re-sign Jalen Duren. That option, however, would be considered an unpopular move among Pistons fans.

With the trade, the Pistons now have 15 second-round picks over the next seven drafts. The Pistons can also use those picks to make a blockbuster trade to acquire Cade Cunningham’s long-awaited co-star.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, a top defender, is still available for the taking. According to ESPN NBA Insiders Brian Windhorst and Shams Charania, Miami Heat guard Norman Powell and Chicago Bulls guard Coby White could also be possible targets for Detroit.

Whatever happens, Pistons fans will be on pins and needles in the coming days as general manager Trajan Langdon has the opportunity to add pieces that put Detroit in a prime position to compete and win its first NBA championship since 2004. The ball is now in Langdon’s court, and it's time for him to deliver.