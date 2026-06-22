NBA Insider Says Pistons Expressed Real Interest in Kyrie Irving

The Detroit Pistons have shown interest in superstar guard Kyrie Irving, as their hunt for another scorer alongside Cade Cunningham intensifies.

With the possibility of Tyler Herro – who has been linked to the Pistons – going to the Milwaukee Bucks instead as part of a blockbuster trade that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo going to the Miami Heat, Detroit could be looking at Irving, according to veteran NBA insider Marc Stein.

However, the Dallas Mavericks, with whom Irving is under contract, have stated that their All-Star guard is not available.

Irving is currently tied to a three-year deal worth a whopping $118 million with the Mavericks. He missed all of last season due to an ACL tear, but Dallas is keen to have him back and partner with fellow Duke Blue Devil, Cooper Flagg.

Despite the stern message from the Mavericks, the Pistons have expressed interest in Irving, with Stein also throwing other names into the mix.

"The Pistons have expressed interest in Kyrie Irving,” Stein said on his All NBA podcast.

“Dallas is telling teams Kyrie Irving is not available. The Pistons have expressed interest in Trey Murphy, but so have a zillion other teams, and New Orleans' threshold for trading Trey Murphy away is really, really high.

“So the Pistons have looked at other targets. Tyler Herro, if he ends up going to Milwaukee in a Giannis trade, we reported that Thursday night, we revealed that, that the Pistons have interest in Tyler Herro, but they are also looking at guys like Cobby White and Isaiah Joe because they are presumably easier to acquire than Kyrie Irving or Trey Murphy. Kyrie Irving isn't even available right now."

Is Kyrie Irving out of reach?

Despite interest in acquiring Irving and trade offers that would get him, it looks likely that the Mavericks will keep him at least for the start of the season.

Before the season-ending injury, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 47% shooting in the 2024-25 season.

More importantly, Dallas is clinging to the strong hope that Irving will be a solid mentor for Cooper Flagg, who, at 19-years-old, won last season’s Rookie of the Year and is being touted as the next big thing for Dallas after Luka Doncic, who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a shocking move.

The Pistons are desperate for a secondary scorer, with that on full display during the playoffs, as despite finishing as the No.1 seed in the Eastern Conference, they needed seven games to edge the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic before finally succumbing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the semifinals.