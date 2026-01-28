Ausar Thompson Makes Admission About Tobias Harris After Beating Nuggets

Tobias Harris’ veteran leadership and knack for delivering in the biggest moments were on full display Tuesday night, as the Detroit Pistons edged the Denver Nuggets 109–107 in a nerve-wracking finish.

With the game hanging in the balance and just two seconds remaining on the clock, Harris calmly stepped to the free-throw line and knocked down both attempts, sealing the Pistons’ victory. It’s typical of a player that has enjoyed a long NBA career like Harris has - and one his younger teammates have come to expect from him.

Teammate Ausar Thompson praised Harris’ steady presence and confidence in crunch time against the Nuggets. Thompson, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds, emphasized how Harris’ leadership goes beyond the box score and it’s all about routine.

“We see [Tobias] do that and practice all the time, him getting to the spots and raising up, especially in the clutch, so I'm not surprised,” Thompson said afterwards.

Equalled by Cade Cunningham, Harris led the team with 22 points, consistently providing scoring when Detroit needed it most. His late-game heroics capped off a performance that reflected both skill and composure.

The victory was a collective effort, but Harris’ closing moments stood out as the defining sequence. Against a travel-weary Denver squad, who were supposed to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, but the game was postponed because of the winter storm that hit most of the country, leaving the Nuggets stranded in Memphis until Monday morning.

The Nuggets were also shorthanded as they played without Aaron Gordon, who reinjured his right hamstring Friday night at Milwaukee. Nikola Jokic, Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun continued to rehab their injuries.

The Pistons, though, were still forced into a battle and needed experience when it mattered most - and the 14-year veteran Harris delivered, which inspires Thompson, who is still in second year in the NBA.

“He comes every day with a routine [and] that routine doesn't change,” Thompson said.

“Whether he played good, whether he plays bad, now he comes every night to lead, and how much passion he has for the game. You know, it makes me want to be like that.”

It was Detroit’s ninth win in its last 11 games as they continue to keep its nearest rivals, the Boston Celtics, at bay at the top of the Eastern Conference.

As Detroit continues to build and grow, performances like this underscore the importance of veteran leadership. For Harris, Tuesday night was simply another example of doing what he’s always done: Stepping up, staying composed, and making the plays that win games.