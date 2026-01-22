Ausar Thompson previews duel against brother Amen and Houston Rockets this Friday

A brotherly tie will be broken this Friday night when guard Amen Thompson travels to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan to face off against twin brother and Pistons forward Ausar Thompson.

The twins have a 2-2 win-loss record against each other all-time in the NBA. Ausar has actually won the past two matchups against Amen after Amen took the first two. The Pistons vs. Rockets game will air live on Amazon Prime Video this Friday at 7:00pm Eastern.

The Houston Rockets currently sit at No. 4 in the Western conference while the Detroit Pistons are sitting at the very top of the Eastern conference. The showdown this Friday night is not just a clash of twin brothers, but an interconference clash of titans. Ausar used his post-game media time Wednesday night to discuss the matchup.

Jan 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) battles for for the ball with his twin brother Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Ausar calls brotherly matchup a "blessing"

Ausar and Amen have competing at high levels against and with each other their entire lives. It's a different kind of feeling to consistently play against your twin brother for millions of dollars in front of millions of spectators around the world.

"It's a blessing that we're both in the opportunity to play each other in the NBA, something we dreamed about our whole lives. But honestly I look at the game the same as any other game. It's a game to get better, a game to build my habits. Even though I'm playing my brother, I'm thinking about me and the team." Ausar Thompson on facing brother in NBA

As wise of a perspective he provided in regards to facing off against his twin brother at the highest level of professional basketball, there's always going to be a competitive energy between the two when they're on the court together.

Ausar previewed the on-court matchup against brother Amen with FanDuel TV after the game against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night.

Ausar has an easy time playing against Amen

Ausar was asked whether or not he finds any difficulty playing against brother Amen. The twins have matched up against each other once this season. Ausar scored 19 points, collected two rebounds, dished out four assists, snagged one steal, and swatted away one shot away from the rim against Houston October 24 last year.

"It's easy [playing against Amen]. You know that's my lil' bro, he's older than me but I weigh more so I'm going to introduce him to the weight room." Ausar Thompson

When the interviewer mentioned to Ausar that she hopes Amen is watching his answers, Ausar responded, "I hope so too!"

Ausar Thompson averages 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and one block against his brother Amen while Amen averages 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals against his younger brother. The pair have faced off four times in their short NBA careers.

The brothers were drafted into the NBA in back-to-back selections during the 2023 NBA Draft. Amen was selected No. 4 to the Houston Rockets while Ausar was drafted No. 5 to Detroit.