Cade Cunningham Gets Slightly Concerning Status Update vs Cavaliers

Cade Cunningham has been downgraded on the injury report.

Justin Grasso

Mar 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Following an afternoon victory against the Boston Celtics, the Detroit Pistons are back on the court on Monday night for a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Heading into the second leg of a back-to-back set, the Pistons added Cade Cunningham to the injury report. Fortunately, Cunningham isn’t expected to miss any time.

According to the official injury report, Cunningham is dealing with multiple setbacks, which include a left hip contusion and a right facial contusion.

On Sunday, Cunningham checked in for just under 38 minutes against the Celtics. He shot 8-1 from the field to score 25 points. Along with his scoring, Cunningham came down with three rebounds and dished out eight assists.

This year, Cunningham’s averages have been slightly down compared to last season. In 70 games, Cunningham posted an All-Star stat line with 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds. He shot the ball at a 46 percent clip from the field.

Three games into the new season, Cunningham has produced 23.0 points per game, while shooting 39 percent from the field. He also came down with 5.7 rebounds and produced 9.0 assists per game.

Beyond Cunningham, the Pistons have three more guards on the injury report. Jaden Ivey remains out as he recovers from a procedure he had on his knee. He is expected to miss more action moving forward.

Caris LeVer
Oct 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) drives between Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) and forward Isaiah Stewart (28) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The two reserve guards, Caris LeVert and Marcus Sasser, are also on the report. For LeVert, he’s been dealing with a left hamstring setback, which has been an issue from the start of the season. LeVert debuted in one game for Detroit, posting eight points and two assists in 21 minutes of action.

LeVert will be off the court on Monday night against his former team as his recovery is still a work in progress. LeVert’s young teammate, Marcus Sasser, is in a similar situation. As he recovers from a right hip injury, Sasser hasn’t been on the court for the Pistons. His timeline for a return hasn’t been revealed at this time.

Over the past two seasons, Sasser has played a limited role for the Pistons. As a rookie, he averaged 19.0 minutes in 71 matchups. Last season, Sasser appeared in 57 matchups for the Pistons, producing 6.6 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field.

The Pistons will look to go 3-1 on Monday night, taking on a tough Cavaliers team. While Cunningham is expected to play, the team will still lack depth in the backcourt for the time being.

