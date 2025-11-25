Cade Cunningham not satisfied with Pistons despite hot start

Gone are the times of expecting Blake Griffin to lead Detroit to a first-round playoff appearance. Pistons fans now have more than absurd double-doubles from Andre Drummond to look forward to. This team has quickly shifted their goals from generating good business and fighting for a play-in spot to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

This is a mentality that has quickly been instituted by a brand new regime in Detroit. New President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon was hired May 31 of last year. The hiring of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff soon followed in July and it's led to a disciplined group of young stars and seasoned veterans meshing together in the best way.

With the team also ranked in the top-three of many team defensive statistics, it's finally starting to feel like Detroit basketball in the Motor City again.

Cade Cunningham knows there's more room to grow

In the midst of the 13-game regular season win streak, Cunningham is fully aware of what he sees on and off the court from himself and his teammates. He spoke on seemingly not being content with the current winning streak Detroit has been on.

Asked Cade Cunningham why he didn’t seem satisfied with the Pistons’ win streak.



“We just want to be our best version of ourselves, and tonight was not the best version of us.



“So I’m not happy about that.” pic.twitter.com/uWMNQsTaj8 — Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) November 25, 2025

Cunningham simply wasn't satisfied with his team's performance against an underwhelming Pacers team. The star guard scored 24 points, snagged 11 rebounds, and connected on six assists on the way to a victory away from Detroit.

The win streak has barely crossed Cunningham's mind.

"It's not like I been like, you know, 'I need to get the best win streak, Pistons this'. None of us have been thinking like that. We just want to be the best version of ourselves." Cade Cunningham

Cunningham confidently spoke on behalf of his entire team by declaring no one on the squad has been thinking about trying to break records or set individual milestones. He went as far as to say he's simply not happy about the performance against the Pacers Monday night.

Detroit faced off against Indiana earlier in the regular season and the performance and Cunningham didn't play in that game. Young big man Jalen Duren and two-way player Daniss Jenkins led the charge against a 1-13 Pacers team. The Pacers were victorious without their top star and they extended the win steak to 10.

Despite a five-point victory away from home, Detroit strolls into TD Garden Wednesday afternoon with a chip on their shoulder. The 15-2 Pistons play against the 9-8 Boston Celtics this Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. Eastern on ESPN in search of their 14th straight victory and their 16th win overall.