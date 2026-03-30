Detroit Pistons Injury Report Ahead of Matchup Against Oklahoma City Thunder

The Detroit Pistons received major injury news ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As the Pistons are set to face their seventh consecutive game without Cade Cunningham, Detroit will also be missing their second leading scorer, Jalen Duren, who has officially been ruled out for the matchup against the Thunder.

With Detroit entering Monday night’s matchup as double-digit underdogs, Duren’s injury update only hurts the Pistons chances of earning another statement win on the road and completing the regular season sweep of the defending NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Pistons Availability Report

In addition to Duren and Cunningham’s absence, the Pistons will also be without Isaiah Stewart, who remains sidelined with a calf injury. Stewart, despite being out, was recently cleared to return to on-court basketball activities.

Tobias Harris (hip) and Duncan Robinson (hip) are also out for Monday night’s matchup against the Thunder.

Thunder Availability Report

Mar 29, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) gestures after a play against the New York Knicks during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Thunder will be missing three players against the Pistons, including Jalen Williams (hamstring), Isaiah Hartenstein (rest), and Thomas Sorber (knee). Williams missed the Thunder’s first matchup against the Pistons on Feb. 25 at Little Caesars Arena, a game in which Detroit won 124-116; now he’ll miss the second.

In what is a quick turnaround matchup for the Thunder, Williams played in Oklahoma City’s 111-100 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday night, where he scored 22 points, two assists, and one rebound, while shooting 63.6 percent from the field.

What To Watch In Pistons Matchup Against Thunder

Mar 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

In what is a game between two of the top teams in the NBA, it is unfortunate that fans won’t be able to watch the Pistons and Thunder face off while they're both at full strength.

The Pistons and Thunder could potentially meet later this June in the NBA Finals, but that all likely depends on Detroit’s situation with Cunningham. The team remains optimistic that he can make a return for the playoffs.

The Pistons enter Monday night’s matchup against the Thunder with a 54-20 overall record and currently four games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, with eight games remaining in the regular season.

Oklahoma City, at 59-16, is looking to fend off an emerging San Antonio Spurs squad for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Despite the injuries for both teams, Monday night’s matchup is a crucial one for playoff positioning.

The tip-off between the Pistons and Thunder at Paycom Center is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast on NBC.