Detroit Pistons kept hot streak going with win over Atlanta Hawks

The Detroit Pistons continued to burn up the quarter mile in a 120-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, their first over the Eastern Conference opponent this season. Cade Cunningham

and Jalen Duren combined for a team-leading 49 points in yet another road win.

Forward Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 25 points as he used an early spark to keep Atlanta on pace with the East's top team.

Detroit, who quickly turned into one of the league's better defensive squads with head coach J.B.

Bickerstaff at the helm, kept the Hawks' long-range attack at bay while countering with solid looks. The Pistons' inside game almost never ran out of gas as it stayed consistent enough to hold back a few chances at a comeback from the Hawks.

They finished with a 54.2% field goal percentage after 48 minutes, well above their already-decent shooting percentage this season, as they burnt rubber and locked up a lead going into the half with a chain of close makes.

Duncan Robinson and Chaz Lanier led the way from the arc for a Pistons squad that hit 32.3% of its 31 tries from long-range, which nearly stayed on pace with its 34.8% clip from the 3-point line this season. The figure put them in 20th place in the NBA heading into the Tuesday-night showdown.

Cunningham suited up for the Pistons after missing the last few matchups for the surging squad. He got into his groove as a passer with plenty of early assists, including four by the end of the first quarter. His first bucket, a crafty pull-up over forward Mouhamed Gueye, came as the Hawks suddenly surged forward with a barrage of jumpers.

Cunningham added six rebounds and 25 points in the road win. Duren, who dominated with a monstrous double-double in a Monday victory over the Indiana Pacers, notched 24 points and eight rebounds as he continued what has been a defining season in his young career.

Nov 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Both teams went into tonight's matchup with red-hot win streaks, including Detroit's 10-game sweep as it steamrolled its way through its early schedule. It has been nearly a month since the Pistons last lost a game as they continue to build upon their best start in two decades.

The Hawks had won their last five as they clawed back from a 4-5 start with wins in a Western Conference road trip. Detroit will move to 13-2 on the year as they continue their meteoric rise through the NBA standings from the start of the Bickerstaff era. They're just two wins away from tying their 15-2 start during the 2005-06 season. The Pistons will face a pair of division opponents and the Boston Celtics before heading back to Detroit for their fourth game of NBA Cup play.

The Pistons will continue their road trip with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday in Fiserv Forum. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and NBA TV.