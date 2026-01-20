Detroit Pistons may have had best win yet against Boston Celtics

The Detroit Pistons are celebrating after a 104-103 win against the Boston Celtics inside Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons have now won 31 games by MLK Day, which is far from where they were two years ago when they won just 14 games. Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham spoke about how crucial the victory was against the Celtics and where it ranks among all of them so far this season.

“It’s a lot of games, so I don’t know how to rank it but it’s a great win for us,” Cunningham said via the team's website.

“A tough win. It was tough to get through that one. Really had to lean on my team. I was hurting a little bit, so tough for me. I’m proud of myself to push through, trying to help my team, but my teammates made so many plays tonight. A great team win tonight. So let’s put it number one.”

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham dribbles the ball in the second half against the Boston Celtics. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Pistons look like East favorite after beating Celtics

Cunningham did not have the best night, scoring 16 points on 4-of-17 shooting, but he had 14 assists and zero turnovers. It's a testament of where the All-Star starter has gone in the last couple of years.

“They did a really good job of showing me crowds all night, being physical with me,” Cunningham said via the team's website.

“I took the hit. I just wasn’t feeling great. I just wanted to make the best play for my team and I feel it worked in my favor. My scoring wasn’t feeling great, but they sent so much help I was able to get my guys shots in their spots. Whatever I had to do to help this team move forward and get wins is what I’m trying to do. I had a lot of teammates step up and make big shots. Good win for us.”

Cunningham had some help from his teammates as Tobias Harris scored a team-high 25 points, while Jalen Duren added 18, and Duncan Robinson splashed 15 points on five three-pointers.

If Cunningham's teammates continue to pick him up on nights where he is not finding the bottom of the net, the Pistons should be in great shape for the second half of the season.

The Pistons are back in action tomorrow against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside the Smoothie King Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.