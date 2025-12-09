How Ausar Thompson can drastically impact Detroit Pistons Eastern Conference run

Tyrese Haliburton is down for the year. Trae Young was injured a few games into this season and hasn't been back. Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his calf against the Pistons after returning from another injury.

The Eastern conference is the land of opportunity and the Detroit Pistons have risen quicker to the opportunity than anyone else. When there's as much parity in the conference as there is currently, games are going to be close. Games will be decided by a quick steal in the passing lane during crunch time or a putback tip-in with less than a second let.

The playoffs tend to give the players who make those plays all throughout the regualr season more of a spotlight. The casual audience learns about players who have been making clutch plays all season, but haven't been given the attention they deserve across national media. The Pistons have a player whose best qualities will shine when the playoffs arrive.

Feb 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Ausar Thompson (9) chat against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Thompson is a top-5 defender

Thompson has found a way to stay in the NBA for longer than a decade just three seasons into his NBA career. ESPN named Thompson one of a few high-impact player who can shift the the power struggle at the top of the Eastern conference.

"Thompson can lock up most wing scorers in the conference and, if nothing else, has shown a willingness to stick his nose into games and get physical." ESPN's Vincent Goodwill

Thompson is posting career highs in points and assists with 11.8 points and 3.1 assists. The young forward has also snagged a steal in 15 straight games. The statistics still don't reflect those of an All-NBA player, but Thompson's film shows an All-NBA level talent.

Thompson is shooting better from three than he has in his entire career, but his 31.3% from three-point range is still below league average. For a team that ranks toward the bottom in most shooting categories, this is something Detroit misses deeply but Thompson more than makes up for it with his defensive versatility. The advanced statistics prove Thompson's value.

"He's not a threat as a shooter, which makes things tricky when the Pistons need to create spacing for Cade Cunningham as a ball handler and Jalen Duren as a rim-roller. But that trio -- plus-13.8 points per 100 possessions this season -- is Detroit's most-used and most efficient lineup. If the Pistons can find shooting...it'll make Thompson that much more valuable as the East leaders try to stay there." ESPN's Vincent Goodwill

Front office members take notice

NBA front office members acknowledge the young forward glaring flaws for what they are, but they're also forced to admit how strong his strengths can be to a contending team. The skills Thompson possesses are rare because Thompson doesn't just rely on raw athleticism to be as good as he is. Thompson is athletic, but he's also 6-foot-7 with a long wingspan and basketball IQ along with a high motor and relentless effort.

The article lumped Thompson into a category of high-impact performers such as big man Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers, guard Desmond Bane of the Orlando Magic, forward Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, and forward Mikal Bridges of the New York Knicks.