How the Detroit Pistons Defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in Wednesday-Night Win

The Detroit Pistons continued to build up their place at the top of the East with a 112-104 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Center Jalen Duren would take point in what would ultimately be a team effort for the Pistons with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Forward Saddiq Bey, a former Piston who has earned a starting role with New Orleans, ended the game with 20 points and two steals.

Daniss Jenkins, a reliable second-year backup for the Pistons, subbed in for Cade Cunningham in the starting five. Cunningham sat out with an illness and a left hip contusion. Jenkins scored 17 points and dished four assists in what would be his first start since a 4-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in December. The two-way guard entered the night with an average of 15 points and just over seven assists per game in six previous starts this season.

The Pistons didn't hold back from the opening tip, as Duren threw down a windmill dunk to set the tone early.

Detroit made things look easy as it shot out to a quick 13-0 lead behind a flurry of 3-pointers, a noticeably different approach for the team that ranks 23rd and 27th in the league in 3-point attempts and percentage in the first quarter, respectively.

The Pelicans' frontcourt would get things back on track for New Orleans as it went on a 9-0 run out of a timeout. It would use its newfound momentum to fuel a comeback that would cut Detroit's prominent lead to four points by the end of the first quarter.

The Pistons would start to right the ship with a second-quarter surge led by Jenkins and Detroit's bench crew. New Orleans would never stay too far behind as it fought right back with a strong punch off the bench of its own.

The battle of the benches would end with 84 points between both sides, including 28 between Pelicans guards Jordan Poole and Micah Peavy. Detroit would seal things off with just enough firepower to stay ahead of the Pelicans, who kept things interesting with a number of comeback runs in the Wednesday-night matchup.

The Pistons will face the Pelicans once more in March as they start the final 10-game regular-season stretch of what has been one of Detroit's more notable seasons in recent memory. The Houston Rockets, who are flying high in a turnaround of their own after winning 52 regular season games last season, will be one of the many Western Conference teams who will stand in Detroit's way before it heads back to the East starting in February.

The Rockets have earned four victories in their last five games, including a recent victory over the Pelicans of their own, as they enter a game against the Philadelphia 76ers before their next matchup with Detroit.

The Pistons will face the Rockets at 7 p.m. EST on Friday in Little Caesars Arena. The game can be streamed on Prime Video.