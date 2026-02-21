How the Detroit Pistons Dodged a Bullet With Jaden Ivey

Back in January of 2025, the Detroit Pistons faced off against the Orlando Magic and Jaden Ivey exited the contest early with an apparent leg injury.

This leg injury would end up being Ivey’s infamous left fibula break that would derail a promising start to his career.

Fast forward to the next season’s trade deadline, just a few weeks ago, and the Detroit Pistons parted ways with the former No. 3 overall pick.

This trade came after much speculation as to whether or not Ivey could return to his pre-injury form and provide superstar point guard Cade Cunningham with a competent second option.

Upon Ivey’s long awaited return from his fibula break, he was unable to display the level of talent he had shown before his injury.

This failure to return to his previous form led the Pistons to trade the young guard in exchange for some win-now pieces since it was unlikely he would be extended.

Bulls tenure

Since his very recent acquisition by the Bulls, Ivey had played a starters share of minutes every game. That is at least, until his last game where he logged a DNP.

While sitting out of a single game is not enough to cause alarm about a player, it was his post-game comments that had fans concerned.

Jaden Ivey on his DNP in last nights game against the Raptors:



“I’m not the same player I used to be. That’s why. I’m not the J.I. I used to be. The old J.I. is dead. I’m alive in Christ no matter what the basketball setting is.”



via @CHGO_Sportspic.twitter.com/syneA4hlck — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 20, 2026

These comments suggest that while Ivey might be in a good mental headspace moving forward, that he is subtly shifting his priorities away from basketball.

Pistons dodge a bullet

While Pistons fans wish Jaden Ivey nothing but success out in Chicago, there is a sense of relief that the Pistons did not jump the gun and sign him to the rookie maximum extension.

This past offseason, there had been many rumors that the Pistons were working on extending both Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey.

While neither player ended up receiving an extension, it turned out to be a phenomenal decision by the organization to take one more season to gauge each player's abilities.

This is because while Ivey struggled and ultimately ended up being traded, Jalen Duren did the exact opposite and showed Piston fans he is an All-Star level talent.

Earning an extension

Before the season, since both Duren and Ivey were anticipating large extensions, Pistons fans were bracing for the reality that one of the two players was in their final season in Detroit.

Had the Pistons jumped the gun on Ivey, they would not have been able to afford to extend Duren this offseason and would have had to risk either losing him or going significantly above the second apron.

Duren’s All-Star caliber play is likely to earn him an extension this summer in the neighborhood of five years for a total of about $185 million, this would put him on a similar deal to Houston’s Alperen Şengün.