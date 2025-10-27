All Pistons

One Glaring Takeaway From Pistons' Opening Matchups

Will three-point shooting be an issue for the Pistons this season?

Kevin McCormick

Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) scores a basket during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons managed to avoid an 0-2 start by picking up a 115-111 victory over the Houston Rockets. With a pair of matchups in the books now, one takeaway stands out for the new-look roster.

Over the summer, Detroit's roster went through a handful of changes. They lost multiple players in free agency, most notably Malik Beasley.

Beasley played a crucial role in the Pistons' turnaround last season, putting together one of the best campaigns of his NBA career. His high-volume three-point shooting provided a much-needed element to the offense, and is something the team is already missing.

While it wasn't the sole reason they lost their season opener against the Chicago Bulls, the Pistons struggled greatly from beyond the arc. Isaiah Stewart was the only player to hit multiple threes, and Detroit converted just seven of their 24 attempts from deep on the night (29.2%).

Moving on to Friday's game, the Pistons had much better success when it came to three-point shooting. Not only did they increase their volume with 39 attempts, but they more than doubled their makes with 16 (41%).

Duncan Robinson led the charge, knocking down four threes en route to ending the night with 17 points.

Moving forward, how the Pistons replace Beasley's production from deep will be a key storyline to follow. Given their roster construction, maintaining a strong perimeter attack is crucial as they look to stay in the mix in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons' core is loaded with high-level downhill threats such as Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and Jaden Ivey (when he returns from injury). That said, these guys can only be effective when they have proper driving lanes to put pressure on the rim. For them to be able to do so, Detroit needs to command attention from opposing defenses from beyond the arc.

Seeing as he's the top three-point specialist on the roster, Robinson will be tasked with stretching defenses similar to how Beasley did last year. However, one person can only do so much. It will take a group effort to keep opponents honest and maintain proper floor spacing.

Getting Ivey back in a couple of weeks should help in this facet, but in the meantime, how the Pistons fare from deep will be something to monitor.

Kevin McCormick
