Pistons' Two-Way Player is Looking for a One-Way Ticket in Detroit

One Spot Left. Is Daniss Jenkins the Answer?

Summer Weathers

Oct 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims (00) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Detroit Pistons wrapped up the preseason last week, and while the jury is still out, Daniss Jenkins made a convincing case to have a role for the team.

Jenkins was re-signed to another two-way deal heading into the 2025-26 season, and he couldn’t help but vindicate that decision with his recent strong performances, which received a lot of attention. 

In a recent preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jenkins was among the starting five for the first time in his NBA career. He had a very productive night and added to the stat sheet 19 points on 5-of-6 shooting, along with two rebounds and six assists. 

During the final preseason game against the Washington Wizards, he finished with 11 points, three assists, and one rebound. 

It is apparent that all the work in the offseason paid off.

The crafty guard has the has the ability to run the floor, and has quickly become a reliable playmaker that can also get to his own spots and score the basketball when needed.

Spending a lot of time last season with the Motor City Cruise under head coach Jamelle McMillan, he averaged 21 points, 7.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. His displays didn't go unnoticed, and Jenkins was rewarded with NBA G League All-Rookie honors. 

Now, he’s proving that he has what it takes to compete for an even greater opportunity at the next level.

The regular season for the Pistons tipped off on Wednesday, and the team still has room for one more standard contract before settling in and completing its 15-man roster. Jenkins has become a true candidate to fill that opening, especially now that the Pistons will be without Jaden Ivey to start the season due to knee surgery that was announced onOctober 16th per NBA Insider Shams Charania. 

The Pistons will need some more backcourt depth, and this is where Jenkins can potentially help. He has the ability to play on or off the ball, and this would give J.B Bickerstaff rotation flexibility. 

Oct 14, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) and forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrate in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

If the front office decides to bring him on full-time and he continues to prosper at a high level like he did in the preseason, securing that final roster spot would be another well-earned accomplishment, and he looks more than ready for the opportunity.

