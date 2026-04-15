Jalen Duren May Be the Key to the Detroit Pistons Postseason Success

Entering the NBA playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons look to complete one of the greatest turnarounds in NBA history by going from 14 wins two seasons ago to winning the NBA championship.

While Pistons star Cade Cunningham will play the biggest role in Detroit capturing its first NBA championship since 2004 and its fourth overall in franchise history, other players on the roster also look to have an impact in accomplishing that goal.

Other than Cunningham, Jalen Duren is the Pistons' second-leading scorer and could make the ultimate difference for Detroit in the playoffs. The Pistons acquired Duren in a three-team trade with the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

That trade, despite being under former Pistons general manager Troy Weaver, has paid off as Duren has improved in every season he's been with Detroit.

Why Jalen Duren Could Make a Difference For Pistons In Playoffs

Apr 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons during warmups against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This season, however, Duren has taken a major step forward. The improvement Duren has shown throughout the season was at the forefront, especially during the 11-game stretch when Cunningham was out with a collapsed lung.

During the regular season, Cunningham averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the Pistons, a career-high. Duren’s performance has put him in consideration as the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year, with Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker also among the favorites to win the honor.

What makes Duren stand out among the other players on the Pistons roster is that in the games where Cunningham doesn’t lead Detroit in scoring, it’s been Duren who has stepped up the most for the team.

Throughout this season, Duren has gone on multiple streaks in which he has recorded a double-double and has had an impact on both ends of the floor for the Pistons, especially in the paint. During the regular season, Duren recorded 41 total double-doubles for the Pistons.

If the Pistons get past the first round, Duren could be an x-factor for Detroit in a potential playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics. His defense and ability to generate points in the paint could be pivotal in key down-to-the-wire games that may decide a series.

While Duren didn’t play for the Pistons in their regular-season finale against the Indiana Pacers, he should be able to return for Detroit’s first playoff matchup on Sunday. The Pistons' first-round opponent is yet to be determined and could be either the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, or Philadelphia 76ers, depending on the results in the play-in tournament.

The Pistons first playoff game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena on NBC or Peacock.