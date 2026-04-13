Detroit Pistons Pick Up 60th Win of Season As They Close Season Against Pacers

The Detroit Pistons won their final regular season game of the year 133-121 over the Indiana Pacers in Indiana. With the win the Pistons finished their regular season with a record of 60-22, good enough to be the top seed in a very tough Eastern Conference.

The Pistons will take a three-game winning streak into the 2026 NBA Playoffs where they will attempt to win their first NBA championship since 2004.

The Pistons put together two incredible quarters of offense to start the game against the Pacers, outscoring Indiana 41-27 in the first quarter and 40-36 in the second quarter to take a 81-63 lead into the halftime break.

Paul Reed Turned Heads With Inspired Performance

Paul Reed made his mark on the game, as he logged 26 points and tacked on six rebounds and three blocks. Reed could not miss against Indiana, and recorded an astonishing 11-11 stat line from the floor on shot attempts. Tobias Harris was his usual self, as he dominated against the Pacers and collected 24 points.

Stars Duncan Robinson and Cade Cunningham were on a minutes restriction as coach JB Bickerstaff wanted to ensure the Pistons will have fresh legs for the first rounds. Cunningham and Robinson both logged 22 minutes of game time.

Pistons Continue to Dominate Glass as Cunningham Hauls in Eight Rebounds

Apr 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Pistons had one of their largest discrepancies in the rebounding statline, as they out-rebounded the Pacers 48-31. Cunningham led all Pistons with eight rebounds, while Daniss Jenkins and Ronald Holland collected five rebounds each.

Pistons get out of Indiana with Players Rested and no new Injuries

The Pistons outscored the Pacers 27-26 in the third quarter, before letting their foot off the gas a little in the fourth, but by the six minute mark in the fourth quarter the rest of the game was simply a formality. While winning the game is nice to hit the 60-win mark, Pistons fans will be more excited that there were no injuries, and the role players got to log bigger statistics than usual.

The Pistons were lethal once again from range, and went 45 percent from beyond the arc as a team. Tobias Harris was 4-4 from three, while Javonte Green was 2-3 and Kevin Huerter was 3-7.

The Pistons will now rest up and await the winner of the play-in games. Detroit will have home court advantage throughout the course of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.