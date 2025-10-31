Pistons' Chances of Facing Anthony Davis in Mexico City Seem Slim
Heading into the Mexico City matchup with the Detroit Pistons, the Dallas Mavericks have a major injury concern.
According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Anthony Davis continues to deal with an Achilles-related setback. He’s “expected” to miss the action on Saturday.
via @TheSteinLine: Anthony Davis is expected to be ruled out of Dallas’ game Saturday in Mexico City against Detroit after exiting Wednesday night with left lower leg soreness. An official status update remains TBA after Davis was listed earlier in the week with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy.
The 32-year-old front-court star entered the week with an Achilles concern and offered the Mavericks a notable scare when he returned to the locker room during their Wednesday night victory against the Indiana Pacers.
The Dallas-based organization has yet to confirm Davis’ diagnosis and status beyond leg soreness, but missing multiple days of action would certainly create a major concern for the Mavs, who are already struggling to begin the 2025-2026 season.
Dallas is 2-3, sitting 12th in the Western Conference. After making one of the league’s most controversial and shocking trades to acquire Davis last season, the Mavericks haven’t gotten much out of the veteran, as setbacks continue to plague him.
The Pistons can take advantage of the undermanned Mavs on Saturday, as they are looking to build on their first winning record of the season.
Earlier this week, the Pistons’ record was knotted at 2-2. Following a blowout loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons hosted the struggling Orlando Magic. They went from taking on a blowout loss to issuing one, dominating the Magic 135-116.
When the Pistons faced the Mavs last season, they pulled off a convincing 117-102 win back on January 31. A few months later, they met again, posting 117 points, but getting outscored by six points, officially splitting the regular-season series with Dallas.
The Pistons have yet to get a look at the Mavs with Davis. If all goes as expected, they won’t take on the 10-time All-Star once again as he seems to be on pace to miss another matchup. After Saturday’s action, the Pistons won’t see the Mavericks again until December 18, when the Pistons pay a visit to Texas.
