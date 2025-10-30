All Pistons

What Went Right for Cade Cunningham in Pistons-Magic Matchup?

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons knocked off the Orlando Magic.

Justin Grasso

Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons were looking to form a winning record for the first time this season on Wednesday night.

Entering the matchup 2-2, the Pistons could use a statement victory. They got one, thanks to a standout performance from Cunningham, who felt that plenty went right for his team.

“It was a lot of things,” Cunningham told reporters, via The Athletic.

“(It was) my team helping me, definitely. (They were) setting good screens, spacing the floor. I thought we were just a lot more efficient with our offense. And then I think it was just a mindset thing for me, but my teammates pushing me and telling me to get going was huge.”

Cade Cunningha
Oct 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles on Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Nobody could question Cunningham’s value to the Pistons this season, despite his slow start to the year. Not only does Cunningham have a max contract in place, but he’s coming off an All-Star and All-NBA-caliber season. Clearly, he holds his weight and carries the torch for Detroit.

But the numbers couldn’t be overlooked. Through the first four games, Cunningham was shooting well below his career average by making just 36 percent of his field goals. From three, he was knocking down 26 percent of his shots.

The star guard was producing 20.3 points and 7.8 assists per game. The turnover rate was especially concerning, as he was averaging 5.5 per game.

Against an Orlando team that has had success against Cunningham in the past, the star guard managed to break out of any slump by improving in all areas.

Cunningham shot 12-24 from the field, scoring 30 points for the first time this season. He collected his second double-double by dishing out 10 assists. The best part about his playmaking was the fact that Cunningham didn’t turn the ball over at all.

The Pistons defeated the Magic 136-116. On Thursday, they hit the road for their exciting matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, who are currently off to a slow start. As the Pistons are establishing their rhythm, Cunningham is working on getting back to the production levels that had him in the All-Star game last season.

Make sure you bookmark Pistons on SI for daily coverage on the Detroit Pistons!

More Pistons on SI

Cade Cunningham's Showing vs Magic Moves Him up NBA Leaderboard

Cade Cunningham Says the Right Thing When it Comes to MVP Questions

J.B. Bickerstaff Reflects on Detroit Pistons' Early Growing Pains

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News