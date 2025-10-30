What Went Right for Cade Cunningham in Pistons-Magic Matchup?
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons were looking to form a winning record for the first time this season on Wednesday night.
Entering the matchup 2-2, the Pistons could use a statement victory. They got one, thanks to a standout performance from Cunningham, who felt that plenty went right for his team.
“It was a lot of things,” Cunningham told reporters, via The Athletic.
“(It was) my team helping me, definitely. (They were) setting good screens, spacing the floor. I thought we were just a lot more efficient with our offense. And then I think it was just a mindset thing for me, but my teammates pushing me and telling me to get going was huge.”
Nobody could question Cunningham’s value to the Pistons this season, despite his slow start to the year. Not only does Cunningham have a max contract in place, but he’s coming off an All-Star and All-NBA-caliber season. Clearly, he holds his weight and carries the torch for Detroit.
But the numbers couldn’t be overlooked. Through the first four games, Cunningham was shooting well below his career average by making just 36 percent of his field goals. From three, he was knocking down 26 percent of his shots.
The star guard was producing 20.3 points and 7.8 assists per game. The turnover rate was especially concerning, as he was averaging 5.5 per game.
Against an Orlando team that has had success against Cunningham in the past, the star guard managed to break out of any slump by improving in all areas.
Cunningham shot 12-24 from the field, scoring 30 points for the first time this season. He collected his second double-double by dishing out 10 assists. The best part about his playmaking was the fact that Cunningham didn’t turn the ball over at all.
The Pistons defeated the Magic 136-116. On Thursday, they hit the road for their exciting matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, who are currently off to a slow start. As the Pistons are establishing their rhythm, Cunningham is working on getting back to the production levels that had him in the All-Star game last season.
Make sure you bookmark Pistons on SI for daily coverage on the Detroit Pistons!
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham's Showing vs Magic Moves Him up NBA Leaderboard
Cade Cunningham Says the Right Thing When it Comes to MVP Questions
J.B. Bickerstaff Reflects on Detroit Pistons' Early Growing Pains