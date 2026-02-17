How Ausar Thompson Has Been Detroit Pistons’ “Bad Boy” in 2026

Considering how many times the 2026 Detroit Pistons have been likened to the "Bad Boy" Pistons teams of the late 80s and early 90s, it only seemed appropriate to name a "Bad Boy" of the season.

The "Bad Boy" of the regular season's first half embodies hustle and grit. The winner of this midseason award has a high motor and is willing to accept any responsibility asked of them on the basketball court. The "Bad Boy" of the season should be a physical and tough player on both ends of the game.

While this award may seem like a layup for Pistons big man and enforcer Isaiah Stewart, there's a difference between legally getting into the heads of your opponents by playing physical and simply making yourself unavailable due to ill-advised decisions. Stewart's impact on the defensive end is undeniable, but another starting forward has done a bit more for the team to earn this midseason "Bad Boy" award.

Mar 13, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) steals the ball from Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Guarding the best player at all times

Ausar Thompson has one of the most valuable roles in all of sports. Thompson is tasked with guarding the opposing teams' best player whenever he's on the court. Of course, there are instances where Thompson needs to switch or when the other team doesn't have their best player on the floor with Thompson, but the young Pistons forward is usually guarding the other teams' best player.

Thompson is averaging a career-high in minutes with 25.7 and has started in 48 of the 49 games he's been active for this season. At 6-foot-7 with a long wingspan, he's thrived at picking the pockets of any ball handler around the league and is skilled at intercepting passing lanes.

Thompson was also named the Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month for the month of January. In 14 games during the month of January, Thompson averaged a whopping 2.4 steals and 0.8 blocks. This stretch included three games with four or more steals and six games with three or more steals. Thompson's defensive impact goes beyond counting stats.

Thompson has a defended field goal percentage of 45.2% as well. The lower a defended field goal percentage is, the tougher defense that player plays.

With a minimum of 30 games, the lowest defended field goal percentage in the NBA is Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell with 37.8%. The highest defended field goal percentage in the NBA with a minimum of 30 games is Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann with 58.7%. Thompson's 45.2% ranks in the top half of the league along with teammate Ron Holland, who has a defended field goal percentage of 43.4%.

Offensive opponents also shoot on Thompson as the closest defender 3.2 more times per game than Holland. Thompson has the biggest defensive responsibility out of anyone on Detroit's perimeter.

Hustle stats and the offense

Thompson could choose to play one side of the ball and be a lot more passive if he really wanted too. His value on the defensive end would permit a very limited offensive arsenal.

While Thompson's offense isn't fully polished yet by any means, his 10.2 points per game and 2.7 assists keep team defenses on their toes and the Detroit offense flowing like head coach JB Bickerstaff wants it too.

Thompson is also ranked and tied for third in deflections per game with 4.3. The 23-year-old forward is also a disciplined player on both ends of the court. Thompson knows who he is and won't change until he's discovered something sure of himself. Thompson has left the three-point shooting to other perimeter players until he can confidently shoot them.

He's only shot just 20 three-pointers all season and made six of them. While that can sometimes create a spacing issue if he's a big man or a scoring issue if he's a lead guard, but because of his specific role, it works for Detroit at the moment.

Despite the discipline, he's proven that he's not afraid to get his hands dirty when the situation calls for it. Thompson still averages 2.8 personal fouls, but is committing fewer in February than in any other month so far this season. Expect Thompson to land on an All-Defense team for the first time this season.