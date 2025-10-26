All Pistons

Celtics Facing Possible Injury Dilemma for Action vs Pistons

The Boston Celtics have more than just Jayson Tatum on the injury report against the Pistons.

Justin Grasso

Dec 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reaches for a loose ball against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Dec 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reaches for a loose ball against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics battle it out on Sunday, the visitors could be facing some notable injury concerns beyond what we already know.

As expected, Jayson Tatum will not be suiting up for the Celtics on Sunday. Since last year’s playoff run, Tatum has been recovering from an Achilles injury. While Tatum is teasing a potential comeback as early as this season, that won’t come until the spring, at the earliest.

It’s not just Tatum on the injury report, though. The Celtics are dealing with a couple of other notable setbacks, starting with the star guard, Derrick White.

Derrick Whit
Oct 24, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) is guarded by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Early on, White is dealing with a right wrist sprain. According to the Celtics’ injury report, White is listed as probable to play on Sunday, although he's expected to be available. So far, White hasn’t missed any action for the Celtics. Across two games, he has averaged 34.5 minutes of action.

As expected, an expanded role has resulted in White scoring more, putting up 20.0 points per game. However, he’s been struggling with his shot, making just 31 percent of his attempts from the field.

Byeond White, who will likely play, the Celtics have two other players in question. The veteran center Luka Garza and the star forward Jaylen Brown are undecided on their playing statuses.

Garza is currently in the NBA’s concussion protocol. He’s in an unfortunate spot, considering the uncertainty at the center position in Boston could allow for a player like Garza to win over some minutes on a nightly basis. So far, Garza has been missing time as a result of his setback.

Jaylen Brow
Oct 24, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) is defended by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As for Brown, his potential absence could be major for the Celtics. Currently, he’s the team’s top star with Tatum out of the picture. Through the Celtics’ first two games of action, Brown has made 50 percent of his attempts to average 24 points. In addition to his scoring, Brown averaged 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists through Boston’s first two games.

The Celtics are still on the hunt for their first victory on Sunday. As for the Pistons, they collected their first victory over the Houston Rockets, following a disappointing night one loss against the Chicago Bulls. The two teams will tip off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

More Pistons on SI

Pistons' Backcourt Depth Still Leaving Doubt Ahead of Celtics Battle

Ron Holland Makes One Thing Clear About Pistons Being a Tough Watch

Detroit Pistons Lose Key Starter to Ejection vs Rockets

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News