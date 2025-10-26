Celtics Facing Possible Injury Dilemma for Action vs Pistons
When the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics battle it out on Sunday, the visitors could be facing some notable injury concerns beyond what we already know.
As expected, Jayson Tatum will not be suiting up for the Celtics on Sunday. Since last year’s playoff run, Tatum has been recovering from an Achilles injury. While Tatum is teasing a potential comeback as early as this season, that won’t come until the spring, at the earliest.
It’s not just Tatum on the injury report, though. The Celtics are dealing with a couple of other notable setbacks, starting with the star guard, Derrick White.
Early on, White is dealing with a right wrist sprain. According to the Celtics’ injury report, White is listed as probable to play on Sunday, although he's expected to be available. So far, White hasn’t missed any action for the Celtics. Across two games, he has averaged 34.5 minutes of action.
As expected, an expanded role has resulted in White scoring more, putting up 20.0 points per game. However, he’s been struggling with his shot, making just 31 percent of his attempts from the field.
Byeond White, who will likely play, the Celtics have two other players in question. The veteran center Luka Garza and the star forward Jaylen Brown are undecided on their playing statuses.
Garza is currently in the NBA’s concussion protocol. He’s in an unfortunate spot, considering the uncertainty at the center position in Boston could allow for a player like Garza to win over some minutes on a nightly basis. So far, Garza has been missing time as a result of his setback.
As for Brown, his potential absence could be major for the Celtics. Currently, he’s the team’s top star with Tatum out of the picture. Through the Celtics’ first two games of action, Brown has made 50 percent of his attempts to average 24 points. In addition to his scoring, Brown averaged 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists through Boston’s first two games.
The Celtics are still on the hunt for their first victory on Sunday. As for the Pistons, they collected their first victory over the Houston Rockets, following a disappointing night one loss against the Chicago Bulls. The two teams will tip off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.
