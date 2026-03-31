Predicting Detroit Pistons NBA Playoff Rotation Once Cade Cunningham Returns

The Detroit Pistons have stayed competitive without their franchise player Cade Cunningham.

But with only seven regular-season games left, one of the biggest questions becomes: what will Detroit’s lineups look like once the star guard returns to the floor?

Here is a predicted Pistons playoff rotation.

The Expected Starting Five

The starting five that tipped-off the majority of games for Detroit this season, will more than likely stay the same in the postseason. Cade Cunningham highlights this starting lineup, and is expected to return to his role as the lead point guard alongside the elite wing defender, Ausar Thompson.

Veteran forward Tobias Harris provides scoring versatility and leadership for this young core, while sharpshooter Duncan Robinson spaces the floor. Inside, the big man Jalen Duren will run the front court. The pick-and-roll action between him and Cunningham has been one of the Pistons’ biggest threats, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see more of that in the playoffs.

This is a lineup that J.B. Bickerstaff and the rest of his coaching staff will most likely continue to roll with.

Nov 8, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Tobias Harris (12) block out Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Bench Production Could Complement Cunningham

One thing to take note of during Cunningham’s absence, has been how well Detroit’s supporting cast has stepped up. The Pistons have shown impressive depth, and several players could continue to see meaningful minutes in the postseason even after the All-Star returns.

Guards like Daniss Jenkins could definitely see time after handling the responsibility of orchestrating the floor while Cunningham is out, and will likely be a regular rotation player. There’s no doubt that Cunningham will be expected to play a lot of minutes in the postseason, and Jenkins may just be the one the coaching staff looks to, to fill in as the second ball handler when Detroit’s star needs to rest.

Throughout the regular season as well, there were glimpses of both Cunningham and Jenkins sharing the floor, and that pairing could potentially be useful in the playoffs, especially when teams start to put pressure on Cunningham. Having another guard bring the ball up, would help alleviate this.

Mar 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) dribbles defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Saddiq Bey (41) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A predicted lineup in the second unit would most likely stack up with Jenkins, alongside Kevin Huerter. Heurter's been looking really comfortable lately and is coming more into his role.

The Pistons will have an added advantage in the playoffs with high hopes that Isaiah Stewart will be healthy and ready for playoffs after monitoring a calf injury. Both Stewart and Ron Holland provide that defensive toughness that has been Detroit’s blueprint, and could be difference makers in the second unit.

With a loaded Detroit Pistons team and Cunningham back on the floor setting the tone, they will look to make some noise in the postseason.