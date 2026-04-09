Top Takeaways From Detroit Pistons' Win Over Milwaukee Bucks

The Detroit Pistons continued to tie the bow on one of their more memorable regular-season runs with a 137-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Jalen Duren and Duncan Robinson showcased their specialties as they combined for 41 points in the division win.

Bucks center Jericho Sims countered with a triple-double in about 39 minutes of play, while guard Ryan Rollins led the squad with 23 points.

Back Like They Never Left

Nov 3, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts with forward Isaiah Stewart (28) during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Cade Cunningham logged a double-double in his return from a collapsed lung as he confidently drove to the hoop for contested shots. Detroit's team chemistry was put on full display as the two-time All-Star threw up a pair of alley oops and threaded the needle on inside passes on his way to 10 assists. He'd add five rebounds, one steal and one block as he had his moments on defense, which only added to a Detroit defense that held off a Milwaukee long-range attack that fired up 50 3-pointers.

Isaiah Stewart sank every one of his three shots as he made a return of his own from a left calf strain. The sixth-year Piston dunked and drove his way to eight points while adding one rebound in about 11 minutes of play.

Stuffing the Stat Sheet in Historic Fashion

Seven Pistons, including two off the bench, ended the night in double-figures in what would be another defining night on offense. Ron Holland logged 18 points and while tacking on three makes from the 3-point line, while Paul Reed pump-faked his way to 10 points on a perfect four for four from the floor.

The Pistons sprang out to their highest scoring night since a March win over the Brooklyn Nets, when they defeated the Big Apple-based squad to break a 4-game losing streak in dominant fashion. It would be their eighth game with 135 points or more this season, the most in a single season for the Motor City since the Bailey Howell and Gene Shue-led Pistons logged seven of their own in the 1960-61 season, according to a Wednesday tweet from ESPN Insights.

Detroit never looked back after taking an 18-point lead by halftime as they scored an astounding 75 points behind brilliant first-half performances from Duren and Robinson.

The Pistons will move on to face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Friday in the Spectrum Center. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit.