Detroit Pistons Team Chemistry Headlines Cade Cunningham's Return

Cade Cunningham’s first game back from his collapsed lung on Wednesday night didn’t disappoint as the Detroit Pistons defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 137-111 in their final home game of the regular season at Little Caesars Arena. In his return to the court, Cunningham scored 13 points, recorded 10 assists, and grabbed five rebounds on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, while having an impact on both ends of the floor.

Cunningham wasn’t the only Pistons player who made his long-awaited return on Wednesday night. Isaiah Stewart, in his first game back from his calf injury, scored eight points and went a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from the field.

Pistons Team Chemistry Shines In Cunningham's Return

Apr 08, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

As they have proved all season, especially during the 11-game stretch without Cunningham, the Pistons are more than just one star player. In the win over the Bucks, seven players scored in double figures. The Pistons were led by Jalen Duren’s 21 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on 8-of-9 shooting from the field.

Duncan Robinson (20 points) and Ronald Holland II (18 points) also put on impressive performances as the Pistons won the regular-season series 3-1 over the Milwaukee Bucks. In what has been a struggle for the Pistons, Detroit knocked down 14 three-pointers and finished the night shooting 47 percent from beyond the arc.

For a team that ranks near the bottom of the league in three-point shooting percentage, the Pistons ability to become more consistent from beyond the arc could be an x-factor in Detroit's run at the NBA championship.

Some of the great NBA champions of the past thrived in three-point shooting, which is something the Pistons currently lack. Wednesday night’s performance was a step in the right direction in that category as the Pistons head into their final two regular-season road games against the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers.

Pistons On Cusp Of Reaching 60 Wins

Apr 08, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

With the win, the Pistons have now improved to 58-22 on the season, and a win in their final two games would give them 60 wins for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Getting to the 60-win mark would also put them in company with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs as the other two NBA teams to reach 60 wins.

The Pistons look to reach a step closer to that milestone when they face the Hornets in Charlotte on Friday night. The tip-off from the Spectrum Center between the Pistons and Hornets is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday night.