Detailed Rundown On Detroit Pistons Betting Odds Ahead Of NBA Playoffs

It's hard to imagine the Detroit Pistons as underdogs considering how successful and dominant of a regular season this has been for Detroit, but that is the exact reality of the situation.

Superstar guard Cade Cunningham and defensive enforcer Isaiah Stewart are both getting acclimated back into the rotation from injury. The amount of offensive firepower against the other NBA Play-In teams is being questioned. The Pistons' lack of experience in the postseason and their youth have been two talking points surrounding this young powerhouse of a team.

60 regular season wins just wasn't enough to convince the mainstream media what this Pistons team is capable of. The fact of the matter is that Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are both healthy and playing on the court. The Pistons have formed an identity built on tough defense and efficient offense.

They look to take their gritty and resilient mindset into this upcoming postseason after taking the New York Knicks to six games last season.

Vegas says Pistons are unlikely to win East

Despite holding a strong record without Cade Cunningham and ranking No. 9 in offensive rating, oddsmakers aren't optimistic about what Detroit is capable of in their own conference.

Detroit has the fourth-best odds to win the Eastern conference and appear in the NBA Finals this summer. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Pistons at +500 to win the East behind the leading Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New York Knicks. This means betting $100 on the Pistons to win the East wins $600 in total returns. The Pistons are not likely to win the East according to sportsbooks.

Their odds plummet further when analyzing their odds to win the NBA Finals. The Pistons sit at +2200 to win a championship this season. Betting $100 on the Pistons to win the NBA Finals this season wins $2,300 back.

This position puts Detroit as the seventh most-likely team to win the NBA Finals. The Eastern conference is expected to be much more competitive than what the West has in store, with the Oklahoma City Thunder holding -160 odds to win that side of the league. Las Vegas is predicting the Thunder's reign of terror over the NBA to continue as they sit at the top of the NBA Finals odds with +110 odds to win it all.

The Pistons can watch and wait

Detroit doesn't play again until April 18 at the earliest. Teams that make it out of the NBA Play-In Tournament will have a little to no break following their victories.

This allows much-needed rest for top stars and time for Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to analyze all his potential opponents for the first round.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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