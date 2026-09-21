Pistons Are Building Around Cade Cunningham, But One Question Remains

Entering this offseason, Detroit Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon announced the franchise’s goal of building around its core of Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren.

On Friday, the Pistons took a step toward that goal by signing Thompson to a five-year, $155 million contract extension. Thompson returns to the Pistons fresh off an impressive 2025-26 season in which he was named a finalist for NBA Defensive Player of the Year, finishing third behind Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) and Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) and led the league in steals, averaging 2.0 per game.

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) warms up before game one of the second round against the Cleveland Cavaliers of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thompson’s defense is among the best of any young player in the NBA. Entering the 2026-27 season with championship expectations, his offensive growth could be an X-factor in a potential Finals run in an improved Eastern Conference.

With Thompson locked up, one question remains unanswered as the Pistons' season opener against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 20 at Little Caesars Arena is under a month away.

What is Jalen Duren’s Future With Pistons?

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts before game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the major offseason storylines for the Pistons has been the potential contract extension of center Jalen Duren, who is a restricted free agent. With training camp set to begin, no deal has been agreed to, as many are starting to question Duren’s future with the Pistons.

If no deal is reached before the season begins, it’ll be interesting to see what type of impact it has on Duren’s play on the court. The last thing the Pistons want is for this contract dispute to hurt their chances of remaining one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

With the Pistons' goal to build around their trio of Cunningham, Duren, and Thompson, Detroit could extend Duren to a contract similar to Thompson’s. However, given how long this contract standstill has dragged on this offseason, Duren may opt to take a qualifying offer, which would drag everything to next offseason when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depending on how this upcoming season goes for the Pistons, Duren taking the qualifying offer and his on-court play could impact Detroit and what they decide to do with his long-term future.

Before his postseason blunder with the Pistons last season, Duren impressed during the regular season and earned All-Star recognition along with Cunningham, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. The talent is there for the 22-year-old center as he has the opportunity to bounce back from his postseason struggles this season for Detroit.