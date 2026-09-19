The Detroit Pistons are officially ready to embark on the 2026-27 NBA season.

After an entire offseason worth of contract disputes with guard Ausar Thompson, the two sides have finally come to an agreement on a new massive extension. This contract is a five-year, $155 million deal.

This new deal keeps the six-foot seven-inch athletic guard in Detroit for the foreseeable future and helps the Pistons turn their focus to the regular season, one that has the team hoping to compete for an NBA championship.

It was a grueling offseason for the Pistons as they relentlessly worked on bringing Thompson back. Thompson was the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has played his way into a major role with Detroit.

With this contract extension, their team is as set as it can get. All eyes turn to the upcoming season; here’s why Thompson’s new deal is big time news for the championship hopeful Pistons.

Thompson’s presence boosts Pistons championship odds, and his growth this season will be noticeable

Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks to guard Ausar Thompson (9) during a time out in the second half against the Orlando Magic during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons were just a game away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals but fell short in game seven to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Detroit is looking for revenge and certainly kept all receipts from last season's dramatic ending.

Last season, this Pistons team could have made a deep playoff run had they not blundered at the end, and in that last series, Thompson could have been better. With his size and physicality, he was able to keep Detroit’s possessions alive with his rebounding but ultimately couldn’t score.

That takes us to this season, as the jump in Thompson’s development should be significant. His 9.9 points per game could have been higher and is expected to increase especially if the Jalen Duren contract holdout continues. Thompson could see better numbers if Duren doesn’t return.

Even with the additions of some of the NBA’s biggest stars throughout the Eastern Conference, the Pistons are an underdog team. Having Cade Cunningham as your lead ball handler with Thompson on his side could make for a new lethal duo.

Feb 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Ausar Thompson (9) chat against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Thompson’s defense is what makes him such an asset for the Piston’s, especially with the loss of Tobias Harris in the lineup. His two steals a game make him a difficult player to get by for any team.

In terms of Thompson’s continued development, it’s important to remember that he’s only 23 years old. With a few seasons and a playoff run under his belt, both his mental and physical growth will show on the court.

The Pistons will have to compete with teams like the defending champion New York Knicks, as well as the LeBron led Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers. That’s what made bringing Thompson back so important, as the rest of the conference has been adding players all summer long.

There’s no doubt that Thompson and the Pistons can make some noise this season, but a majority of that sought after success will boil down to how much Thompson can improve.

Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and hopefully Jalen Duren will do what it takes to bring a championship to Detroit, and their pursuit of a title will start at home against the always difficult Boston Celtics to open the season on October 20th.