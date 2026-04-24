Pistons Insider: What We Know After 1-1 Start in NBA Playoffs

The first two games of the Detroit Pistons’ first-round NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic provided fans with several highs and lows. After suffering a stunning 112-101 defeat in Game 1, the Pistons used a dominant second-half performance in Game 2 to tie the series at 1 heading to Orlando.

As the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, Pistons fans would prefer that Detroit be in the driver’s seat heading to Orlando with a 2-0 lead, but given how they finished out Game 2, there should be confidence entering Game 3.

With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday, here’s a breakdown of what we know through two games of the Pistons first-round series against the Magic.

Defense Will Decide This Series

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Throughout the season, the Pistons and Magic have been among the most physical and best defensive teams in the NBA, and their style of play against each other has been a treat to watch for fans of both teams.

In the Pistons' 98-83 Game 2 win on Wednesday night, defense highlighted a tightly contested first-half battle, before Detroit pulled away in the third quarter with a strong start. Defense and success off turnovers have highlighted what has so far been a competitive back-and-forth series.

As the series shifts to Orlando, how each team performs on defense moving forward could define who advances to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Pistons, who went 1-1 against Orlando on the road during the regular season, would love to win the next two games against the Magic and head back to Detroit with a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Cade Cunningham, who has scored 20-plus points in eight career playoff games, looks to continue to lead the charge for the Pistons in Game 3. The Pistons' team chemistry and Cunningham receiving support are also crucial heading on the road, as it proved to be one of the team's biggest issues in the Game 1 defeat.

Paolo Banchero and Magic’s Depth Key to Knocking Off Pistons

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) and forward Paolo Banchero (5) talk during a timeout in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during a first round game of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While Paolo Banchero led the Magic in Orlando’s stunning Game 1 win over the Pistons, scoring 23 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, several of Orlando’s top players played a role, including Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane, as all three players scored in double figures for the Magic.

For the Magic to pull off the stunning first-round series upset over the Pistons, it’ll be an all-around team effort by Banchero and Orlando’s depth that gets it done. The Magic have the postseason experience to pull off the upset, and how they play in front of their home crowd on Saturday will be a key indication of their momentum in the series.

The tip-off for Game 3 between the Pistons and Magic is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, with the game broadcast on Peacock and NBCSN.