Pistons Unleash Their Identity, Bickerstaff Praises Detroit’s Winning Brand of Basketball

The Detroit Pistons demonstrated the importance of defensive intensity and collective playmaking as they continued to show their true identity after their 122-111 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Despite a late slump, the Pistons did enough to secure a double-digit win, with John Collins posting a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds. After two consecutive losses, this win was sorely needed to rebuild confidence.

It was an unselfish performance, with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff praising the team's aggressive defensive approach and ability to overcome individual challenges through strong team basketball.

“The consistency of who we are is being able to stick to our identity,” Bickerstaff said.

“Having a clear picture of what Pistons basketball is. Every single night trying to be the most selfless team and the most competitive team on the floor, and we live there.

AUSAR TWO-HAND SWAT 🚫



Pistons lead in Q4 on Peacock! pic.twitter.com/KQL7oetQHv — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2026

“We obviously have our moments over 82 games where things can get a little bit lopsided, but for the most part, we live in our identity of Pistons basketball.”

How the Pistons set the tone to victory

Detroit's starters set the tone from the opening minutes, delivering the aggressive defensive start that Bickerstaff had targeted.

The Pistons forced six turnovers from Washington in the first five to six minutes, using active hands, deflections, and consistent defensive pressure to disrupt their opponents' rhythm.

“It's a group that can defend, get deflections, and get out in transition,” Bickerstaff explained. “We force turnovers, create easy opportunities for us. So, again, that's what we were looking for.”

Despite facing an outstanding offensive display from Wizards veteran Anthony Davis, who scored 44 points and 13 boards, Detroit remained committed to its defensive strategy.

Rather than letting one player dictate the outcome, Bickerstaff credited the team's ability to make Davis' teammates work and keep the supporting cast from gaining the same level of influence.

Ten games into the season, Bickerstaff identified selflessness, competitiveness and defensive effort as the foundations of Detroit's identity. Those qualities became particularly important when foul trouble affected key players Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson.

CADE AND-1 TWO-HAND SLAM 💥



Detroit leads in Q3 on Peacock! pic.twitter.com/5zQ0Z4Nn5l — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2026

Instead of relying on isolation plays or letting those absences disrupt their rhythm, the Pistons moved the ball and involved their teammates.

Their collective approach produced an impressive offensive performance, with more than 30 assists and just 10 turnovers.

“Through the ups and downs of the season, we're going to always do it together,” Bickerstaff said.

“And with this group, the team comes first. And 30 assists on 43 made field goals, right? That says that's what you're doing. You're playing team basketball.”

As the demands of an 82-game regular season continue to test the team's consistency, Detroit's ability to share responsibility on both ends of the court could prove crucial.