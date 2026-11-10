Detroit’s Bounce-Back Win Over Washington Was More Than Just One Win

For the majority, the Washington Wizards were a one-man band, and the Detroit Pistons were not.

And that was a key difference, as the Pistons restored their winning ways by beating the Wizards 122-111 on Monday night.

While Washington’s Anthony Davis was outstanding, going for 44 points and 13 rebounds, he was the Wizards' only real bright spark, whereas the Pistons played as a unit, unselfish throughout.

After scoring a career-high 31 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Daniss Jenkins was rewarded with a starting role – and he responded with another outstanding performance.

He finished with 22 points, eight assists, and six rebounds, showing confidence, maturity, and the ability to influence the game in several ways.

this guy dropped 22 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 4 STL pic.twitter.com/Jwv8uclTrg — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 10, 2026

His 13 points in the third quarter were particularly important, helping Detroit turn a competitive contest into one they could control.

It was the sort of performance that gives a coaching staff real encouragement. Jenkins is showing that he can be trusted when opportunities arise.

And he wasn’t alone.

A Pistons triumph built on togetherness

Detroit's standout stat was 31 assists, compared with just 16 from the Wizards. They also committed just 10 turnovers, with Washington giving it up 18 times.

It allowed Detroit to take control with a 37-point second quarter before producing another 35-point effort in the third. By the final period, they had built a commanding 103-87 lead.

Despite a late Washington rally, the final buzzer sounded with the Pistons seeing contributions from all over the floor, alongside Jenkins.

John Collins impressed with 24 points and 10 rebounds. A relentless performance built on his physical presence, solid shooting and composed style of play.

Duncan Robinson drilled four three-pointers, keeping Detroit’s newfound three-point threat. He finished with 22 points, and Cade Cunningham amassed 17 points and seven assists.

Cunningham’s role is exactly what the offseason demanded. He provided the scoring touch while letting others get involved, freeing him up to lead the team on the floor.

Cade takes flight for the and-1 pic.twitter.com/2di6WaR3gm — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 10, 2026

This victory moved Detroit to 7-3 for the season, an encouraging start that suggests the Pistons are developing the consistency and depth needed to compete.

Tougher challenges lie ahead, but regardless of the opponent, the win over the Wizards showed that the Pistons can create scoring chances for a plethora of players; those players can step up when given the opportunity, and the points can be shared.

This was a confidence boost after back-to-back defeats.