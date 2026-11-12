Pistons vs Wizards: All You Need to Know For Second Straight Matchup

The Detroit Pistons are 7-3 on the season through the first ten games and will play against the Washington Wizards for the second straight game.

The Pistons were able to hold on and get the win 121-111 thanks to three 20-point scorers on the night.

The Wizards are 4-7 on the season, but they have some talent on the other end that could give the Pistons trouble.

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards forward-center Anthony Davis (23) walks off the cort after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A look at the Wizards

Anthony Davis makes this team a formidable opponent in the Eastern Conference. In the last outing, against the Pistons, he dropped 44 points and grabbed16-21 shooting with 13 rebounds.

He has been injured for some time, but when he is healthy and on the floor, he gives this Wizards team a new identity.

AJ Dybansta is developing into an elite scorer already in his rookie season. He scored 21 points on 8-17 shooting along with eight rebounds, and with his size at 6ft 9 he is a matchup problem.

Trae Young is the orchestrator of the offense for the Wizards, and he has done the job all season long. He finished with 20 points and 7 assists on 6-for-17 shooting.

This Wizards squad is a very tall and physical team that loves to feed off energy. Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George are energy players for this team who get the others going.

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) reacts in front of Detroit Pistons guard-forward Kevin Huerter (27) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Piston standouts

John Collins had an outstanding game against the Wizards,s scoring 24 points on 9-for-13 shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds. He knocked down two three-pointers, which is one of the many traits he brings to this offense.

Kevin Huerter has really stepped up the past few games off the bench, scoring 24 against the Lakers, then scoring 12 points against the Wizards.

If Huerter can come in off the bench and knock down shots from the outside along with playing some good defense, he will be a key piece moving forward.

Another standout has been Daniss Jenkins the past few games scoring 31 points against the Lakers, and 22 points against the Wizards.

The other guys besides Cade Cunningham have stepped up in these wins and that is what makes this Pistons team tough to beat.

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff looks on in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting lineups

Pistons

G- Cade Cunningham

G- Daniss Jenkins

F- Ausar Thompson

F- Duncan Robinson

C- John Collins

Wizards

G- Trae Young

G- Kyshawn George

F- AJ Dybansta

F- Anthony Davis

C- Alex Sarr

Injury report

Jalen Duren - out

Isaiah Joe - out

Anthony Davis- could be out due to back to back against Indiana last night

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dunks in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons look to take care of business once again as John Collins is getting moved to the five spot to play smaller and faster.

Anthony Davis being out would be beneficial for the Pistons as they have the rest advantage as well, with the Wizards losing to the Pacers last night, 114-101.

Detroit vs. Washington will play at 7:00 p.m. in Capital One Arena, or you can watch on MNMT and NBA League Pass.