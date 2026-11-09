5 Pistons Players Who Could Take a Major Leap Alongside Cade Cunningham

After retooling their roster in the offseason, the Detroit Pistons came under heavy scrutiny for a lack of direction, particularly in finding a secondary scorer to Cade Cunningham.

They didn’t find a secondary scorer based on past form and statistics, but that’s on paper. On the court this season, the Pistons have found multiple options that can help Cunningham thrive and play at his best.

Here are five Pistons players who could take a massive leap playing alongside their star player.

Cade coming through 🔥



October's Drive of the Month @Kia pic.twitter.com/CQEid3iZYA — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 6, 2026

Ausar Thompson

Following All-Defensive First Team selection, Thompson has firmly established himself as one of the NBA’s premier perimeter defenders.

He led the league in steals and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season, leaving little doubt about his defensive credentials.

With opposing defences increasingly focused on Cunningham, Thompson’s offensive development could unlock another level for Detroit.

Whether by becoming a more effective slash-and-kick secondary playmaker or exploiting opportunities on the weak side when Cunningham draws double teams, Thompson's offensive leap could transform the Pistons from regular-season contenders into a truly formidable playoff force.

Jalen Duren

Jalen Duren and Cunningham’s partnership is already well established, so it’s no surprise to see him included – even if he is currently out through injury that is expected to keep him out for another two weeks.

Duren is already Cunningham’s most effective pick-and-roll partner. His next major step is to carry his regular-season dominance in the paint into the postseason while becoming a defensive anchor.

With Cunningham shouldering the offensive burden, a fully engaged Duren offers the ideal vertical threat, finishing presence, and defensive impact when it matters most.

John Collins

Bringing veteran athleticism and explosive bounce, John Collins previously flourished with the Atlanta Hawks before making the move to the Motor City.

Historically, Collins has produced career-best numbers alongside an elite playmaker.

In Detroit, playing alongside an MVP-caliber facilitator in Cunningham offers Collins an ideal opportunity to rediscover his dominant rim-running and pick-and-pop production.

And so far, it’s working well for him, averaging 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds this season. But he’s helping his teammates play with more freedom by spacing the floor, which helps Cunningham play to his strengths.

Isaiah Joe

Like Duren, Isaiah Joe is starting the season with injury knocks, but when healthy, he is a perfect solution to Detroit’s historic woes with floor spacing.

Looking to reinvent himself in Detroit – when healthy – Joe is a spot-up shooter from the three-point range and, with the green light to unleash six to eight three-point attempts per game, Joe’s breakout season will be fueled by the wide-open looks created when Cunningham attacks the lane and kicks the ball out.

From being in the shadows in Oklahoma City, Joe could find himself being one of the primary offensive weapons alongside Cunningham.

Ron Holland II

Ron Holland II continues to provide an explosive slashing presence and an energetic spark off the bench for head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, although his role could become less secure as he faces the possibility of reduced minutes and falling out of the regular rotation.

Holland’s greatest strength lies in his ability to consistently attack the rim, ranking among the top sophomore forwards in generating shots around the basket.

With Cunningham orchestrating Detroit’s half-court offense, Holland’s transition scoring and aggressive off-ball cuts make him an ideal complement.

His ability to attack open space and finish at the rim allows him to capitalize on Cunningham’s elite gravity and playmaking vision.