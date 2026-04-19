Pistons vs Magic Tactical Breakdown: Three Ways Detroit Can Beat Orlando

The Detroit Pistons are set to face off against the Orlando Magic in round one of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The Magic were able to earn the No. 8 seed after battling through the play in games.

Detroit will have home court advantage not only for the upcoming Magic series but throughout the course of the 2026 NBA Playoffs as well.

Below are three ways the Pistons can get past the Magic in round one.

Pistons Must Keep Magic Star in Check

The Detroit Pistons must keep Paolo Banchero in check in round one. The Pistons and Magic faced off against one another on April 6 and Banchero ran riot for 31 points. Banchero finished 10/16 from the field and was a perfect 10/10 from the free throw line.

The trio of Banchero, Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs could be tricky for Detroit to contain in a seven-game series, but if the Pistons can at the least limit Banchero to 20 points or less, they should have enough firepower to get over the line.

Pistons Bench Must Produce Points

Apr 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Pistons will have to get production from their bench in the series vs the Magic. in the March 1 game against the Magic the Pistons managed less than 30 points off the bench. In the November 28 matchup that the Magic would go on to win by a score of 112-109, the Pistons bench was even less productive, tacking on just 19 points.

If the Pistons can get production from players such as Ronald Holland and Kevin Huerter, that will take pressure off of Cunningham and Duren to carry the team.

Pistons Stars Must Show Up

Apr 10, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets during first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Pistons will have to get their stars hot early. When Cunningham is firing on all cylinders, the Pistons are an incredibly tough team to beat. Cunningham is averaging 23.9 points per game, and is averaging 9.9 assists per game.

Big man Jalen Duren has been an absolute force on the glass this season and a big reason why the Pistons routinely out-rebound opposing teams. If Cunningham can score right around his average, and the Pistons continue to be a force in the paint and on the glass, they should have no issue getting past the Magic in round one.

The Pistons and Magic will face off in round one today at 6:30 P.M. The Pistons have home court advantage and the game can be watched on NBC and Peacock.