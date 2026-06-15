Pros and Cons of Giving Jalen Duren Max Contract This Offseason

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren’s performance during the postseason was one that fans weren’t accustomed to seeing from the All-Star. His performance left Pistons fans frustrated as the team fell in seven games to their bitter division rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

In the aftermath of the postseason, questions are swirling about whether he is worthy of a max contract this offseason. With the offseason approaching and the Pistons pushing to extend Duren, the Detroit center is reportedly expected to command more than $30 million per year on the open market, according to ESPN senior writer Tim Bontemps.

Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon, who, after standing pat at the deadline, is under pressure this offseason to make bold moves that could direct Detroit closer to an NBA championship, has stated that a “hefty price tag for Duren cuts down on the Pistons' future flexibility quite a bit," according to Bontemps.

As the NBA offseason officially starts, here is a pro and a con of the Pistons extending Duren.

Pros: Duren Is Better Than One Postseason Blunder

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts before game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While no one is arguing that Duren's playoff performance for the Pistons was a disappointment, the Detroit center made a case during the regular season that he is worthy of the team's long-term future.

During a regular season in which the Pistons earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and won 60 games, Duren arguably played the best basketball of his young NBA career and even earned an All-Star selection.

Duren, in the regular season, was second behind Cade Cunningham in scoring, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. Duren’s shooting percentage of 65.0 percent was fourth in the NBA. It seemed like everything was going well for Duren, and the Pistons were well on their way to winning the Eastern Conference. Then the playoffs happened.

What happened to Duren from the regular season to the playoffs is still hard for many Pistons fans to comprehend. However, the truth is that Duren can be so much better than what was on display in 14 postseason games. During the playoffs, Duren averaged 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

Cons: Pistons Could Use All That Money For Someone Else

Feb 3, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

To take the next step to winning an NBA championship, the Pistons enter the offseason in search of a co-star for Cade Cunningham. Duren's recent playoff performance showed that Detroit is in desperate need of one.

Potential candidates for the co-star role are starting to come into form, and the three main ones on the minds of Pistons fans include Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Michael Porter Jr. (Brooklyn Nets), and Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans).

If the Pistons are to acquire either three of those players, they would be taking on a large contract. Giving Duren a pay cut must be the move if the Pistons are to acquire any of those three players. Markkanen’s contract will be the largest the Pistons will have to take on as he's currently set to make $46 million next season and up to $53 million by the 2028-29 NBA season.