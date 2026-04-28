The Adjustment That Could Change Everything for Detroit Pistons

With three games already played in the first-round series and the Orlando Magic leading 3-1, the adjustment that the Detroit Pistons need to make in order to shift momentum, comes down to offensive efficiency and consistent shot-making.

The Pistons shot 48.5 percent from the field during the regular season. In the playoffs, where every possession carries more significance, execution will become the difference in an intense battle like this one.

In Game 1, the Pistons shot 40 percent from the field, and then saw a higher percentage of 45.9 in Game 2, before dropping down to 43.8 percent in Game 3, which are numbers that are below their regular-season average. From beyond the arc, the Pistons are shooting 28 percent in the series, an area that will be crucial for improvement going forward.

Pistons must create more offense

The Magic has been contesting shooters, packing the paint area, and making possessions a lot more challenging for Detroit. This means that the Pistons need to place added attention on ball movement, pace, and quick decisions.

If the Pistons can create more catch-and-shoot opportunities and push their tempo overall, it could open the floor offensively, as they are a team that is at its best when it plays in runs.

Made perimeter shots would also force Orlando’s defense to extend farther from the basket, creating more room for playmakers like Cade Cunningham to go to work. Cunningham has been the standout player in this series, leading all scorers in every game played, with 39 points in Game 1 and 27 points in both Game 2 and 3.

The Pistons would greatly benefit from having more scoring support around Cunningham, especially if he sees the double-team coming and they start to apply pressure. A more balanced, offensive attack could go a long way in helping Detroit close out games.

Looking Ahead

The encouraging sign for Detroit is that this is something that can be corrected, and once the Pistons combine their already defensive blueprint with consistent shooting overall, the dynamic of this series could turn in their favor.

A stronger performance in Game 4 would also allow Detroit to tie this series up.

How to Watch Game 5

The Detroit Pistons will look to make the necessary adjustments in the upcoming, highly anticipated Game 5 that will take place Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET, and will be live on NBC while also streamed on Peacock and Sling TV.