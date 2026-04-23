Winners and Losers From Detroit Pistons NBA Playoffs Game 2 Win Over Orlando Magic

The Detroit Pistons returned to the play style that helped them secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, using dominant defense and team chemistry to defeat the Orlando Magic 98-83 in Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

With the win, the Pistons snapped their 11-game home playoff losing streak and secured their first postseason victory at Little Caesars Arena. As the series now shifts to Orlando, here’s a breakdown of the biggest winners and losers from Wednesday night’s Game 2 victory for the Pistons.

Winner: Pistons Explosive Start to Second Half

With the game tied 46 all at halftime, the Magic were in a good position to go up 2-0 in the series heading to Orlando. The Pistons had different plans coming out of halftime, beginning the third quarter outscoring the Magic 30-3.

Dominant defense and consistent ball movement fueled the Pistons' strong start to the third quarter. During the third quarter, the Pistons led by as many as 27 points and outscored the Magic 38-16. This was the offensive spark the Pistons needed and could prove to be a crucial moment in the series heading into Game 3.

Loser: Three-Point Shooting For Both Teams

The lack of three-point shooting in Game 2 contributed to both teams scoring under 100 points in what was a dominant defensive showing. Both the Pistons and Magic struggled from beyond the arc, with a three-point shooting percentage of 25 percent or less.

The Pistons made six three-pointers, while the Magic made eight. Both teams put their physicality on display, scoring in the paint and earning trips to the free-throw line, a trend that is likely to continue in the series.

Winner: Cade Cunningham

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots in the second half against the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Fresh off his playoff career-high 39 points in the Pistons Game 1 loss to the Magic, Cade Cunningham had even more in store for Game 2. In Wednesday night’s win, Cunningham led the charge for the Pistons, scoring 27 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds.

In eight career playoff games, Cunningham has had an impact in every game, scoring 20-plus points for the Pistons.

Loser: Wendell Carter Jr.

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Pistons during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After scoring 17 points in the Magic’s Game 1 victory, Wendell Carter Jr. took a step back in Game 2. The Pistons' defense locked down several Magic players who scored in double figures in Game 1, including Carter Jr.

The Pistons held Carter Jr. to three points and five rebounds on 1-of-6 shooting from the field for the Magic. Carter Jr., however, made some impressive plays on defense, recording two blocks and one steal.

With the series tied 1-1, the Pistons look to carry the momentum of their second-half performance to Game 3 on Saturday in Orlando, Florida. The tip-off for the Pistons and Magic's Game 3 first-round series is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at the Kia Center, with the game broadcast on Peacock and NBCSN.