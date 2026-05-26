The Detroit Pistons Must Target Deandre Ayton in Free Agency

The Detroit Pistons were so close to their first conference finals appearance since 2008.

After falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games, the Pistons are back to the drawing boards to find a way to get back to their late 2000s success. That leads them to this offseason, one that should be seen as their most important in a long time.

This team is built to compete for an NBA title, but one or two moves could totally reshape the future of this young Pistons team. Their first move of the offseason must be centered around finding a center to either pair with Jalen Duren or replace him.

There are plenty of options on the free agent market that Detroit should consider, but one player specifically could be a real difference maker for the Pistons. That player is Deandre Ayton.

Ayton, who spent this past season with the Los Angeles Lakers, has a decision to make this summer, and if he decides not to return to the city of angels, Detroit could swoop in and add him to the squad.

Why adding Ayton could put Detroit over the top

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts before game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

One of the biggest reasons why Ayton could be a great option for Detroit would be his veteran experience. His eight seasons in the NBA have been filled with both ups and downs, but his presence on the court is constantly felt when he’s in the lineup.

Ayton was a key part of the Phoenix Suns run to the NBA Finals just a few seasons ago, finding a role within that core alongside superstar Devin Booker. Pairing him with another star in Cade Cunningham could be a real recipe for success.

Outside of Jalen Duren, the Pistons lack any true big man energy that’s deserving of quality minutes. Ayton could immediately step in and put up 25-30 minutes a night to help make up for that missing link both offensively and defensively.

Ayton finished the 2025-26 season averaging 12.5 PPG, eight rebounds and about an assist a game, but those numbers could be better if Ayton had a larger role with the team if he can stay healthy.

It’s not even so much about health, as Ayton played in 72 games this season. At one point in his career, Ayton averaged 18+ PPG and was dominant in the paint. Detroit could find new ways to unlock his potential and give opposing teams someone new to fear in their lineup.

As previously mentioned, Ayton has a decision to make this summer. He could return to the Lakers, but if he decides he would like to sign elsewhere, the Pistons should be at the top of his list.